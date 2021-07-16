 Skip to main content
Va. once again drought-free after recent rains
Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains vanquished the stubborn area of drought in Southside Virginia, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of Virginia remain abnormally dry, but that zone also shrank. About 46% of the contiguous U.S. is still in drought.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

