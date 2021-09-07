 Skip to main content
Va. saw extreme rain from Lee in 2011
Va. saw extreme rain from Lee in 2011

Ten years ago, the remnants of a weak Gulf tropical storm named Lee led to a billion-dollar Mid-Atlantic flooding disaster. In Virginia, up to 21 inches of rain fell on Colonial Beach from Sept. 4 to 8, 2011. Tornadoes also struck Fluvanna and Carroll counties.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

