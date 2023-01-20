The first flurries of the year were landing on my windshield when I spotted it. There is no room for doubt with a bald eagle. They’re larger than a bird should be and unmistakable in their markings.

I feel lucky to see one a season, soaring over the forests east of town; but this sighting was my second in two weeks, and it was low, already below the tree line and dropping fast, wings spread wide into braking sails, and deadly talons angled front and down. I pulled over and searched the winter field to see what panicked prey – groundhog, squirrel or rabbit – raced for its furry life. But the meal this raptor sought was a fixed target; a deer carcass lying in the soybean stubble, its curved ribs already picked clean.

This is why I moved to Varina 20 years ago. And it’s why I’ve spent the years since fighting to protect my community. Because at night, when I walk out in the yard, the sky is still thick with stars. Owls still declare their territory from the forest. When I’m sitting at my desk writing and I glance up, I’m likely to spy a deer and, in the spring, fawns.

The day I saw that eagle, I was interviewed by a TV crew about a developer hoping to build nearly 1,000 homes on a 250-acre farm on Varina’s Route 5. That’s 300% more density than currently allowed. Two weeks before Christmas, when everyone I knew was busy with the holiday rush – Henrico County’s Planning Commission ignored its own residential guidelines in its own comprehensive plan, and approved the rezoning request.

So my community rallied. It’s what we do. We’re once again seeking every opportunity – emails, phone calls, petitions, press outreach – to explain the clear and quantified threat this rezoning poses, and to make sure the Board of Supervisors doesn’t make the same mistake when it votes next week.

Hence my interview. The last question was this: What is your worst fear if this project happens? The reporter and I stood in silence while I battled a surprise lump in my throat. When I could speak, I answered, “Well, I have two fears.”

There are lots of misunderstandings about who is working to protect Varina and why. We’ve been accused of saying “no” to everything. In truth, we’ve spent decades asking Henrico to say “yes” to protecting Varina, as a unique asset.

The General Assembly said yes to Route 5 in 1992 when it voted to make it a Virginia Scenic Byway, stating, “Virginians have a civic responsibility to safeguard Route 5 and its resources.”

The newly formed Route 5 Corridor Coalition (whose members include the James River Association, the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, Scenic Virginia, etc.) all said yes to Route 5 in 2009 when we defeated a hard push to make it a four-lane, divided highway; an infrastructure project designed to open farmland for developers. This mistake was avoided by sharing an alternative model for sustainable economic development in Varina; one built on locally grown food, the Virginia Capital Trail, the James River, our world-class historic tourism, and the use of conservation easements and other tools to protect green space. Varina said yes to smart growth in 2016 when the 3North architecture firm created a pro-bono model subdivision the community would embrace. It uses clustering, green building and diverse housing options to preserve agricultural lands and forests, while providing affordable housing.

Varina said yes in 2017 when the Partnership for Smarter Growth took Henrico leaders on a bus tour highlighting the economic assets of the Route 5 Corridor, and how Varina could grow by investing in them.

We said yes in 2019 when Varina showed up for the county’s drafting of the Route 5 study, echoing our commitment to mitigate stormwater runoff, prevent traffic and preserve fertile soils on which future generations can grow food.

Last April, when my neighbors and I first met with the would-be developers of this farm, we shared a copy of our community-support design model, complete with real-world examples of innovative subdivisions that protect agricultural lands and habitat beside new homes. Something like this, we told them. Varina says yes to this.

What we proudly reject are proposals that risk our children’s health and squander Henrico’s historic, agricultural and natural resources. Who would say yes to that?

That, I told the journalist, is my first fear: that ignoring the wishes of our community, and allowing this project, will set a precedent, so every developer that wants to exceed the comprehensive plan’s recommendation can point to this subdivision and say, ‘But you let them do it.’ I fear we won’t just lose these 250 acres. We’ll lose them all.

And my second fear? That we’ll witness the paving of these farms and forests, robbing our grandchildren of eagles and local food; that we’ll witness the erosion of our democracy, with planning decisions in direct opposition to the collective desires of a community; and that it will happen on our watch, because we did not work hard enough to save this land we love.