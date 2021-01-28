VCU Health corrected its previous note to staff, saying that no second doses will be delayed.

In a statement late Wednesday, VCU Health corrected its previous note to staff, saying that no second doses of the covid-19 vaccine will be delayed. This aligns with statements from state health officials, who said that a decision to tap into hospital's second-dose reserves this week will not delay anyone's ability to get their second dose in time.

"In a global pandemic, our mission to serve the public has never been more important. In our efforts to do just that, we misunderstood the request to provide as many vaccines doses as possible for public use. We were not asked to provide all our available doses," said Arthur Kellermann, the CEO of the VCU Health System.

"We are immediately making a change and will administer second doses as we originally planned to all those due to receive them. No second appointments will be cancelled. We will communicate quickly to those individuals to help fix this problem.

"We are pleased that we can do this and are delighted we can still provide vaccine to help meet community needs.