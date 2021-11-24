VCU rumbles to 67-55 win over Syracuse to open Battle 4 Atlantis

The Rams, after the Syracuse travel call in their big second-half sequence, got a 3 from Tsohonis. Then, after the Orange’s Jimmy Boeheim responded with a 3 of his own, Stockard answered with a 3-point play.

VCU continued to pull away, with a 3 from Jayden Nunn with 10 minutes left, for what was its biggest lead at that point — 7, 50-43.

The Rams mostly controlled the proceedings from there. They finished with a pair of dunks off Syracuse turnovers, by Stockard then Williams, after which an emphatic yell could be heard, as the VCU bench erupted.

VCU, in the first half, took a few minutes to find its bearings against the Syracuse zone, but improved a bit as time wore on, working the ball into the middle or shooting 3s over it.

The Orange rolled out to a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes, behind two baskets from Jimmy Boeheim and one from brother Buddy Boeheim.

But the Rams, near the midway point of the half, went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-12 lead of their own. That spurt was lit by a 3 from Tsohonis, his first of the season, and another by Curry.