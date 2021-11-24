VCU rumbles to 67-55 win over Syracuse to open Battle 4 Atlantis

VCU, in its Wednesday night Battle 4 Atlantis opener against Syracuse, executed a textbook possession against the Orange’s signature 2-3 zone defense with about 13 and a half minutes to go.
Vince Williams, from the left wing, fed the ball to Levi Stockard III in the middle of the defense. Then Stockard found Ward along the baseline, who finished with a strong dunk. The play gave VCU a 3-point lead at that point.
And it was part of a pivotal stretch in the game, when the Rams picked up confidence, clearly. Syracuse followed with a shot clock violation, then the team turned the ball over on a travel call.
And from there VCU began to roll, a sequence that helped propel it to a 67-55 win from Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas — a big result for the Rams to begin its bit Battle 4 Atlantis week.
VCU (3-2), against the Syracuse zone, took off offensively in the second half. The Rams’ 67points were a season high, as was their seven 3-pointers (they finished 7 of 18]).
And VCU’s defense gave the Orange (2-2) trouble all night, holding them to 29% shooting.
VCU registered its first win over Syracuse in the schools’ fourth-ever meeting (first since 1992).
Stockard led VCU with 15 points, plus four assists and four rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis had 12 points, with three 3-pointers. KeShawn Curry added 11 points and five rebounds.
The Rams, after the Syracuse travel call in their big second-half sequence, got a 3 from Tsohonis. Then, after the Orange’s Jimmy Boeheim responded with a 3 of his own, Stockard answered with a 3-point play.
VCU continued to pull away, with a 3 from Jayden Nunn with 10 minutes left, for what was its biggest lead at that point — 7, 50-43.
The Rams mostly controlled the proceedings from there. They finished with a pair of dunks off Syracuse turnovers, by Stockard then Williams, after which an emphatic yell could be heard, as the VCU bench erupted.
VCU, in the first half, took a few minutes to find its bearings against the Syracuse zone, but improved a bit as time wore on, working the ball into the middle or shooting 3s over it.
The Orange rolled out to a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes, behind two baskets from Jimmy Boeheim and one from brother Buddy Boeheim.
But the Rams, near the midway point of the half, went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-12 lead of their own. That spurt was lit by a 3 from Tsohonis, his first of the season, and another by Curry.
However, one of the issues that has plagued VCU — turnovers, particularly of the unforced variety — reared its head down the stretch. The Rams gave the ball up on four straight possessions as one point.
And though they defended the Orange well — with three and a half minutes to go before the half, Syracuse was 0 of its last 9 from the field — the giveaways allowed for an opening.
And Syracuse went on a 9-0 run late in the half, which included a 3 from Joseph Girard III, who entered the day leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (81.3%, 13 of 16). Tsohonis snapped that with a jumper before the halftime buzzer, but VCU trailed 27-23 at that point.
But VCU went on to outscore Syracuse 44-28 in the second half.
Buddy Boeheim finished with 20 points, and Jimmy Boeheim 17.
VCU will play the winner of Baylor and Arizona State at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
