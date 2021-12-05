VCU shares scoring load, executes better on offensive end in win over Campbell

When it comes to production on the offensive end, for VCU, the hot hand carries the upper hand.

"If you're going, go,” guard KeShawn Curry said, explaining the approach. “If Levi [Stockard III] scores 8 straight, go for 30. If Vince [Williams] has 15 points in the first half, have 40. If I got 10 in the first half, have 20.

“And that's just our mindset with all of us. If you're going, go.”

But, in Saturday’s 65-61 win over visiting Campbell, the Rams spread the wealth as effectively as they have all season.

VCU, for the first time this season, had four different players score in double figures. Williams led with 14 points, Curry had 12, and Stockard and Jayden Nunn added 10 points apiece.

Behind that was what coach Mike Rhoades considered — a slow start and rough end to the game excluded — perhaps the best overall outing in terms of offensive execution for the Rams so far this season.

“Today was probably our best execution game, of running stuff we called,” Rhoades said. “Not down the stretch, but throughout the game."