VCU threw block party in Tuesday season opener

"What I loved about that is, you just keep playing. Next play,” Rhoades said. “Like instead of celebrating the first block, guys kept going after the ball. Got a second one, got a third one. Multiple efforts. The team that has the most multiple efforts in a 40-minute game usually wins. And that's how we play, right?”

And the three quick blocks were part of the 11 the Rams had in the first half, and 12 they finished with. That surpassed last season’s single-game high of 11 blocks, reached at Rhode Island on Jan. 9. And it was VCU’s most blocks since it registered 13 against Jacksonville State in November 2019.

Shot blocking, led by Ward, was an area of strength for the Rams last season. They averaged 5.4 as a team, which was fourth in the country. Ward was 17th in the nation with 61 total blocks.

And it was an area VCU expected to be strong in again this year, with Ward — plus Brown-Jones and Levi Stockard III — a year older, and athletic pieces Jimmy Nichols Jr. and Jalen DeLoach added.

The agility and mobility of the Rams’ bigs is what facilitates such a high number of blocks.