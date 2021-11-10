VCU threw block party in Tuesday season opener

Perhaps the most poignant highlight from VCU’s season opener Tuesday was the Rams’ conga line of shot blockers on a quick succession of Saint Peter’s attempts at the rim at one point of the first half.
First it was Mikeal Brown-Jones, on Hassan Drame’s try in transition. Then Vince Williams swatted Doug Edert’s effort. And, after another offensive rebound, KeShawn Curry elevated to deny a Marty Silvera attempt. The ball fell back in Silvera’s hands, and a last try missed the rim and fell into Curry’s hands.
Curry then pushed the ball and, from just beyond the 3-point line, tossed a long alley-oop to Hason Ward for a dunk.
Kids, never give up on a play. #ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/0dGdjwUr0z— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) November 9, 2021
The sequence of blocks, to coach Mike Rhoades, represented the level of multiple efforts the Rams need to have all the time.
"What I loved about that is, you just keep playing. Next play,” Rhoades said. “Like instead of celebrating the first block, guys kept going after the ball. Got a second one, got a third one. Multiple efforts. The team that has the most multiple efforts in a 40-minute game usually wins. And that's how we play, right?”
And the three quick blocks were part of the 11 the Rams had in the first half, and 12 they finished with. That surpassed last season’s single-game high of 11 blocks, reached at Rhode Island on Jan. 9. And it was VCU’s most blocks since it registered 13 against Jacksonville State in November 2019.
Shot blocking, led by Ward, was an area of strength for the Rams last season. They averaged 5.4 as a team, which was fourth in the country. Ward was 17th in the nation with 61 total blocks.
And it was an area VCU expected to be strong in again this year, with Ward — plus Brown-Jones and Levi Stockard III — a year older, and athletic pieces Jimmy Nichols Jr. and Jalen DeLoach added.
The agility and mobility of the Rams’ bigs is what facilitates such a high number of blocks.
Ward finished with four Tuesday, one off his career high. Stockard tied his career high with two. And DeLoach, a freshman, had two in his college debut.
“When you speed people up and they think they got a two on one or somebody from behind comes at the end of the press, you get a block," Rhoades said. "That's how you get blocks that way. And then certain guys just naturally, like Hason and [DeLoach] and Jimmy, those guys are long and athletic. And Vince and KeShawn are long and they run things down from behind. That's a huge advantage, without a doubt."