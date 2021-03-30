The former Soviet Union is the only nation to land spacecraft on the surface of Venus to date. From 1970 to 1983, it made several successful landings and sent back the only pictures of the planet’s surface.

But because of Venus’ harsh environment, spacecraft have yet to be able to survive the planet’s surface for more than a few hours. Engineers from several nations are currently studying methods to extend the life of robotic spacecraft on Venus.

In 2015, Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter entered Venus’ orbit. It is currently studying the atmospheric circulation of the planet.

In the clouds

Venus’ extreme temperatures and acidic clouds make it an unlikely place for life. But there has been speculation about the possibility of microbial life in the top cloud layers of Venus’ atmosphere.

About 30 miles up in the clouds, the temperature and pressure are similar to that on Earth. Astronomers said this is where they detected phosphine — a gas often created by microbes. Other scientists are skeptical. A recent study suggested that analysis was incorrect.

The debate could be unresolved for years.

Atmosphere