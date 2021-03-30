Earth’s twin
From a distance, Venus is remarkably similar to Earth. In fact, the two planets have often been called twins because of their similar size, mass, density, composition and gravity. Venus is slightly smaller than Earth in size, but its structure is nearly identical with an iron core, a hot mantle and a rocky crust.
Up close, however, these planets are extremely different worlds.
Characteristics
Surface
Venus is a terrestrial planet that is small and rocky. Its surface is covered in plains, mountains, valleys and thousands of volcanoes — some of which are still active today. The landscape is dusty and dry, and surface temperatures can reach 880°F.
Venus is also covered in craters, but none is smaller than about a mile across. Small meteoroids burn up in the dense atmosphere, so only large meteoroids can reach the surface and create impact craters.
Water
There is no liquid water on Venus’ surface because the intense heat would cause water to boil away. But some scientists speculate that Venus wasn’t always so inhospitable. They theorize that the surface may have contained shallow oceans in the past.
Orbit and rotation
Venus spins slowly and in the opposite direction from most planets. It takes about 243 Earth days for Venus to rotate around its axis once. This is the longest day of any planet in our solar system.
But because the planet is so close to the sun, it only takes 225 days for Venus to orbit the sun. This means that a day is a little longer than a year on Venus.
But the sun doesn’t rise and set each day on Venus. One day-night cycle takes 117 Earth days, and because Venus rotates backwards, the sun rises in the west and sets in the east.
Venus’ orbit around the sun is the most circular of any planet — nearly a perfect circle. Other planets’ orbits are more elliptical.
With an axial tilt of just 3 degrees, Venus does not experience noticeable seasons.
Exploration
Venus has been known since ancient times because it can be seen easily without a telescope.
Venus was the first planet to be explored by a spacecraft. In 1962, NASA’s Mariner 2 flew by and scanned the planet. Since then, more than 40 spacecraft from several nations have explored Venus, including NASA’s Magellan, which mapped 98% of the planet’s surface with radar.
The former Soviet Union is the only nation to land spacecraft on the surface of Venus to date. From 1970 to 1983, it made several successful landings and sent back the only pictures of the planet’s surface.
But because of Venus’ harsh environment, spacecraft have yet to be able to survive the planet’s surface for more than a few hours. Engineers from several nations are currently studying methods to extend the life of robotic spacecraft on Venus.
In 2015, Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter entered Venus’ orbit. It is currently studying the atmospheric circulation of the planet.
In the clouds
Venus’ extreme temperatures and acidic clouds make it an unlikely place for life. But there has been speculation about the possibility of microbial life in the top cloud layers of Venus’ atmosphere.
About 30 miles up in the clouds, the temperature and pressure are similar to that on Earth. Astronomers said this is where they detected phosphine — a gas often created by microbes. Other scientists are skeptical. A recent study suggested that analysis was incorrect.
The debate could be unresolved for years.
Atmosphere
Venus has the most massive atmosphere of the terrestrial planets. It is filled with carbon dioxide and clouds of sulfuric acid. The thick atmosphere produces a greenhouse effect that traps heat, making Venus the hottest planet even though it is not the closest to the sun.
The atmosphere is also heavier than that of any other planet, leading to a surface pressure that’s over 90 times that of Earth. This is similar to the pressure found half a mile deep underwater. It is heavy enough that it would crush a human.
In the middle atmosphere, the wind speeds are so fast that the top level of clouds move completely around the planet in about four Earth days.
The middle and lower atmosphere of Venus
Venus’ upper atmosphere extends from the edge of space down to about 60 miles above the surface. Below that, the temperature increases as altitude decreases. In contrast, the wind speed decreases as altitude decreases.
Transits
Like Mercury, Venus periodically passes across the face of the sun from our perspective on Earth. These transits are rare and have only happened eight times since the invention of the telescope: 1631, 1639, 1761, 1769, 1874, 1882, 2004 and 2012.
Venus transits occur in pairs with more than a century separating each pair. Such long gaps occur between transits because the Earth’s and Venus’ orbits around the sun are inclined differently.
The last Venus transit was on June 5-6, 2012, and the next won’t happen until December 10-11, 2117.
Sunlight
Venus is the second-closest planet to the sun. It takes light from the sun about 6 minutes to reach Venus.
Venus is also the brightest object in the night sky besides Earth’s moon. It reflects 70% of all sunlight that reaches the planet.
planet type
Terrestrial
Year length
225 Earth days
Day length
243 Earth days
Namesake
Roman goddess of love and beauty
Diameter
7,520 miles
If the sun were as tall as a typical front door, the Earth and Venus would each be about the size of a nickel.
Extremes
Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. Surface temperatures reach 880°F.
Moons
0