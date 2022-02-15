Painter Albert Bierstadt saw Mount Vesuvius erupt in 1868 and painted “Mount Vesuvius at Midnight.”

The volcano

Mount Vesuvius is the only active volcano on mainland Europe. It has produced some of the continent’s largest volcanic eruptions.

Location

Vesuvius is located on Italy’s west coast, overlooking the gulf and city of Naples. It sits above a subduction zone formed where the African plate descends beneath the Eurasian plate. It is one of many volcanoes that make up the Campanian volcanic arc. Other volcanoes in the area include Mount Etna, Campi Flegrei and Stromboli.

Under Vesuvius, scientists have detected a tear in the African plate. This “slab window” allows heat from the Earth’s mantle layer to melt the rock of the African plate building up pressure that causes the violent explosive eruptions.

Size and features

In 2013, Vesuvius was 4,203 feet tall, but the size of the cone varies after each major eruption. The volcano has a semicircular ridge called Mount Somma that begins at about 1,968 feet and rises to 3,714 feet. There is a valley between Mount Somma and the cone called Valle del Gigante (Giant’s Valley). At the summit of the cone, there is a large crater that is about 1,000 feet deep and 2,000 feet across. It was formed in the eruption of 1944.

Volcano type

Vesuvius is a complex stratovolcano. Its eruptions typically involve explosive eruptions as well as pyroclastic flows. A pyroclastic flow is a high-density mix of hot lava blocks, pumice, ash and volcanic gas.

Development

Mount Vesuvius is considered to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because of its proximity to densely populated areas. Though the volcano’s last eruption was in 1944, it still represents a danger to the city of Naples and the surrounding towns on the nearby slopes.

Naples, with a population of over 3 million people, is located a short 7.5 miles away from Vesuvius. Another 600,000 people live even closer in the “red zone.” This area is a distance of about 6 miles from the crater, which would be in the direct path of an eruption.

Geography

The soil on Vesuvius is very fertile, and in the long period of inactivity before the eruption of 1631, there were forests in the crater and three lakes. Vegetation on the slope dies off during eruptive periods because of the volcanic gases.

Today, the slopes are covered with vineyards and orchards. After the eruption of 1906, forests were planted on the slopes in order to protect inhabited places from the flows of mud that usually occur after violent eruptions, and the trees grew rapidly in the fertile soil.

On the western side above 2,000 feet, there are plateaus. On the slopes of the cone and on the inner slope of Mount Somma, the surface is almost barren, except for meadow plants that cover the area during dormant periods.

Measuring eruptions

The Volcanic Explosivity Index measures historic eruptions.

The VEI level is primarily determined by the volume of products expelled. The eruption cloud height and the duration of the eruption are used to determine the explosivity value.

The scale is logarithmic, with each interval increasing by 10 times. A value of 0 is given for non-explosive eruptions. The largest volcanic eruptions in history were given magnitude 8.

79 AD eruption

In the time of the early Roman Empire, the ancient cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum thrived near the base of Mount Vesuvius. Merchants, manufacturers and farmers utilized the rich soil of the region for numerous vineyards and orchards.

But in 79 AD, their prosperity changed when Mount Vesuvius erupted after centuries of dormancy. The VEI 5 eruption devastated both cities and killed thousands.

Volcanic ash and a hail of pumice stones up to 3 inches in diameter showered Pompeii. Most of the city’s occupants fled, but some 2,000 people stayed, hiding in cellars or stone structures, hoping to wait out the eruption. When a cloud of toxic gas poured into the city, the remaining people were killed. A flow of rock and ash followed, which collapsed roofs and walls.

A giant cloud of hot ash and gas also surged down the western side of Vesuvius, engulfing Herculaneum and burning or asphyxiating all who remained. This was followed by a flood of volcanic mud and rock, which buried the city.

According to an account by Pliny the Younger, a Roman author who was along the Bay of Naples when Vesuvius exploded, the eruption lasted 18 hours.

Pompeii and Herculaneum were never rebuilt and largely forgotten until the 18th century when they were rediscovered and excavated. The ashes preserved the area providing an unprecedented archaeological record of the everyday life of an ancient civilization.

Eruption history

Mount Vesuvius has experienced 47 eruptions including eight major ones since the notorious 79 AD eruption.

Between the years 79 and 1037, several eruptions were reported. The explosions of 512 were so severe that the king, Theodoric the Great, released the people living on the slopes of Vesuvius from paying taxes.

After centuries of dormancy, a series of earthquakes, lasting six months and gradually increasing in violence, preceded a major eruption that took place in 1631. Many villages on the slopes of the volcano were destroyed and about 3,000 people were killed.

After 1631, there was a change in the eruptive behavior of the volcano, and activity became more continuous. From 1631 to 1944, Vesuvius didn’t have a dormancy period for more than 7½ years before another eruption began.

The volcano’s most recent eruption was in 1944 during World War II. It caused major problems for the Allied forces that had just arrived in Italy when ash and rocks destroyed planes and forced evacuations at a nearby airbase. Though no soldiers were killed, 26 Italian civilians died and nearly 12,000 were displaced.

Scientific study

Scientific study of the volcano did not begin until late in the 18th century. In 1845, an observatory was opened at 1,995 feet. In the 20th century, numerous stations were set up at various heights for making measurements. A large laboratory and a deep tunnel were also built. The Vesuvius Observatory currently monitors seismic activity, gas emissions and other indicators 24 hours a day.

Current status