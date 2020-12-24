Vikings-Saints capsule

The skinny: When Minnesota played at New Orleans in the first round of the playoffs last season, the spread was similar and I remember writing that it was the one game in which you couldn’t convince me the underdog could cover, let alone win. Naturally, the Vikings scored a shocking 26-20 overtime win, adding to the Saints’ playoffs misfortune. That was then. This is now. I just can’t see how Minnesota will be competitive in this game. Both teams enter on two-game skids after strong stretches — New Orleans had won nine in a row and Minnesota five of six to get back in the playoff picture — but the Saints still have an outside shot at the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the Vikings’ season all but ended with last week’s loss to the Bears. It’s always hard to figure out a team’s motivation level, but why would Minnesota be up to play a game on Christmas Day five days after a deflating loss like that? For New Orleans, it’s all there for them: Forget the two-game losing streak and enter the playoffs on a two-game winning streak. Take care of business and then go home and celebrate with family. In a standalone game, expect Drew Brees-led New Orleans to remind the rest of the NFL it’s still a serious contender. The pick: New Orleans