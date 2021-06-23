Villar nears cycle in Squirrels' 7-1 victory

Third baseman David Villar came just a triple short of a cycle as the Flying Squirrels cruised past host Hartford 7-1 on Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn.

Villar hit his eighth home run of the season in the third inning, providing the first offensive punch of the game for Richmond. Bruce Maxwell, Frankie Tostado, and Shane Matheny also homered for the Flying Squirrels.

Maxwell totaled three hits and two RBIs for the Squirrels’ offense.

Caleb Kilian (2-0) had another strong performance on the mound, tossing six innings and allowing one unearned run.

He struck out eight batters, walked none and allowed four hits. His ERA for the season fell to 2.17.