Violent hurricane raced across Va. 200 years ago

A strong hurricane devastated the Virginia coast on Sept. 3, 1821, then slammed into New York City. By surveying the pattern of fallen trees, Connecticut shopkeeper-turned-meteorologist William C. Redfield advanced the idea that hurricanes have spinning winds.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
