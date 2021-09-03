 Skip to main content
Violent hurricane raced across Va. 200 years ago
A strong hurricane devastated the Virginia coast on Sept. 3, 1821, then slammed into New York City. By surveying the pattern of fallen trees, Connecticut shopkeeper-turned-meteorologist William C. Redfield advanced the idea that hurricanes have spinning winds.

