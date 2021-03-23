Virginians and elected officials call for an end to Asian hate in solidarity with Georgia shooting victims

Sun Soon Drennon, 66, came to America in 1979 from Korea. For the last 20 years, she has been the owner of the Dry Cleaners on Broad Street.
When it comes to anti-Asian hate crime, she usually finds herself not wanting to stir the pot, which is in line with cultural norms for Asian immigrants, she said. But with the recent upticks in Asian hate crimes across the country, she said the most recent shootings in Atlanta were “too much.”
So on Tuesday evening, she and her two daughters, Jessica and Angela, joined at least 100 people at Short Pump Park to stand in solidarity with Asians and Pacific Islanders in Virginia and to call for an end to the violence.
“What’s going on right now, it’s really sad,” Drennon said. “I told my husband a couple days ago, ‘No matter how long I live here, I just fear I’m an outsider.’”
With the upticks in aggressive incidents reported by Asians since the pandemic began, Jessica and Angela worry that someone could just walk into their mother’s small business and target her.
“It’s scary to think that someone could walk into my mom’s store and just kill her,” Jessica said.
Asians across the world have seen an increase in anti-Asian attacks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a report from the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate, which has been tracking the incidents. The most prominent recent attack occurred in Georgia last week, when a white gunman from Woodstock, Ga., drove to three Atlanta-area spas and killed six women of Asian descent. Two other people also were killed in the rampage.
Virginia officials such as Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, Attorney General Mark Herring, and Education Secretary Atif Qarni called the killings senseless and called for an end to white supremacy.
“There is work going forward to protect our Asian American communities and all of our diverse communities that are a part of this American fabric,” said Hashmi, an Indian American. “I want to reassure you that not just through the governor’s administration, but also through the General Assembly that you have representation as Asian-Americans. ... Hatred is not a part of our creed. We are a united country. We are the United States of America.”
Stop AAPI Hate has tracked 49 anti-Asian incidents across Virginia since March 2020, ranking Virginia among the top 18 states in number of incidents.
One of them detailed in the report happened in Annandale, where a person was heading to the train inbound to Washington with their boyfriend. A man repeatedly punched them in the back, called the person a “Chinese b----” and fake coughed on them.
They later saw a news story about the same man harassing an Asian business owner in Washington.
Roxanne Atienza, 32, came to the rally in Henrico holding a sign that detailed some of the many things Asian cultures have offered America, including ramen, anime and boba tea. “Respect us,” her sign said.
“With everything going on, the main thing about my sign is to call out the cultural items, exports, really, that Americans absorb from Asian countries. …. It stems from what we pull from K-pop, Bollywood, MMA, all that stuff,” she said. “What I see a lot is Americans absorbing Asian culture and not appreciating or respecting the people that it comes from. We see this a lot with any fad.”
“It started from the Chinese Exclusion Act … then went to Japanese concentration camps after the Second World War, then went to Muslim hate. … Now it’s hate against Chinese and Chinese-looking descents and Asian Americans,” said Mahmud Chowdhury, the chairman of the Asian American Society of Central Virginia. “I am not Chinese, but I do not tolerate it.”
Del. John McGuire, a Republican from Goochland County, attended the rally Tuesday and called the killings in Atlanta senseless.
A few days ago, McGuire’s Twitter account amplified a message from Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, raising concerns about China’s increased military spending amid calls from congressional Democrats to cut the Pentagon’s funding.
“Are you really dismissing the threat posed by China as ‘fearmongering?’” Wittman asked Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. “I’d like to invite you to attend a classified briefing on the enormity of the threat we face and the consequences of failure.”
When asked if he thought this could add to the rhetoric of anti-Asian hate, McGuire said he didn’t intend this, and sees China’s military spending as a threat to the U.S.
“Maybe I should have read more into it, but my thing is I believe that China — I’m not talking race, I’m talking strategics in foreign policy — I really believe China is a threat to the country,” he said in an interview. “They are spending more on military right now than they ever have. ... I wasn’t doing that in relation to this.”
McGuire quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in calling for harmony among the races, and cautioned against using phrases like “white supremacy.”
“When people ask me if I’m a Democrat or Republican, I tell them I’m an American,” he said. He added, “One of my constituents in the crowd said, ‘Why do we have to have African Americans? Why do we have to have Asian Americans? Why do we have to have Irish Americans? Why can’t we just be American’?”
As the rally ended, the participants all chanted “Stop Asian Hate,” three times.
