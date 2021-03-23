Virginians and elected officials call for an end to Asian hate in solidarity with Georgia shooting victims

Sun Soon Drennon, 66, came to America in 1979 from Korea. For the last 20 years, she has been the owner of the Dry Cleaners on Broad Street.

When it comes to anti-Asian hate crime, she usually finds herself not wanting to stir the pot, which is in line with cultural norms for Asian immigrants, she said. But with the recent upticks in Asian hate crimes across the country, she said the most recent shootings in Atlanta were “too much.”

So on Tuesday evening, she and her two daughters, Jessica and Angela, joined at least 100 people at Short Pump Park to stand in solidarity with Asians and Pacific Islanders in Virginia and to call for an end to the violence.

“What’s going on right now, it’s really sad,” Drennon said. “I told my husband a couple days ago, ‘No matter how long I live here, I just fear I’m an outsider.’”

With the upticks in aggressive incidents reported by Asians since the pandemic began, Jessica and Angela worry that someone could just walk into their mother’s small business and target her.

“It’s scary to think that someone could walk into my mom’s store and just kill her,” Jessica said.