Virginia couple finds freedom living in converted school bus

Sarah and Kyle Waldrop once more took to Craigslist to find the old warehouse. Sarah Waldrop said the space has a varied history, previously serving as a feedbag repair place, a sand bag factory in World War II and more recently an online antique business.

Inside, The Warehouse serves primarily as a private climbing gym for friends, but it’s also a studio space, workshop, forge — practically an adult clubhouse.

When the Waldrops first moved into The Warehouse, the ceilings sagged and the roof visibly begged for repair.

Three years later, the space is lit up with strings of colored lights and walls are plastered with Sharpie graffiti from friends. Sarah Waldrop’s oil paintings hang along the sides near her studio space across from a library with everything from Plato to children’s literature to animal encyclopedias.

Sean Maguire is the gym’s head route setter and hold-maker who also uses the space to forge. He described Sarah and Kyle as the “mom and dad” of the mismatched, makeshift gym family and said the private world they have carved for themselves is much bigger than the two of them.