Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,236 from Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 130,525 — an increase of 1,236 from the 129,289 reported Wednesday.

The 130,525 cases consist of 124,619 confirmed cases and 5,906 probable cases. There are 2,708 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,575 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,697 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,085, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 15,569 cases: 5,401 in Chesterfield County, 4,925 in Henrico County, 4,220 in Richmond and 1,023 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 365 deaths attributed to the virus: 195 in Henrico, 85 in Chesterfield, 50 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 884 outbreak cases, which make up 18,640 of Virginia's total cases - that's a jump of 181 from outbreak-related cases reported Wednesday. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.