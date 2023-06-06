There were no jackpot-winning tickets in Monday’s $269 million multistate Powerball drawing. Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is $285 million.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers are drawn twice a day. Cash 4 Life and Cash 5 with EZ Match are drawn daily. Mega Millions is drawn Tuesdays and Fridays. Bank a Million is drawn Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Powerball is drawn Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.