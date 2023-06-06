TUESDAY, MAY 6
Day Pick 3: 7-6-9 (FB 4)
Day Pick 4: 1-8-6-8 (FB 5)
MONDAY, MAY 5
Night Pick 3: 0-3-0 (FB 6)
Night Pick 4: 6-4-6-9 (FB 3)
Cash 5: 3-13-33-34-37
Cash 4 Life: 1-5-7-44-52 (CB 2)
Power: 2-31-45-46-49 (PB 20) 2X
There were no jackpot-winning tickets in Monday’s $269 million multistate Powerball drawing. Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is $285 million.
Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers are drawn twice a day. Cash 4 Life and Cash 5 with EZ Match are drawn daily. Mega Millions is drawn Tuesdays and Fridays. Bank a Million is drawn Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Powerball is drawn Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.