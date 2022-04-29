Virginia Museum of Fine Arts no longer involved in Monument Avenue project after city's takeover of Lee statue

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is no longer part of a project for “reimagining” Monument Avenue following the removal of Confederate statues from the historic roadway over the past two years.

While museum officials had expected to get $10 million from the state to facilitate the planning process with historians, architects, landscape designers, activists and community members over the next few years, it’s now unclear how the project will move forward.

Amy Peck, a VMFA spokeswoman, said Friday that the museum’s involvement in the project ended in December, right before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office and as the state was handing ownership of the Robert E. Lee monument and the land where it stood to the city of Richmond.

“As a state agency, VMFA reports directly to the governor. After the commonwealth conveyed that property to the city ... VMFA was informed by the governor’s office that VMFA would no longer be involved with the Monument Avenue project since all of the property impacted by the project was now owned by the city,” Peck said. “VMFA was not consulted by the commonwealth or the city of Richmond on that decision.”

WTVR first reported the museum’s exit from the project.

While former Gov. Ralph Northam had originally proposed allocating $10 million to the museum for the project in December 2020, the General Assembly voted to allocate just $1 million to get the process started and tasked the VMFA to present a plan to state officials by Sept. 1, 2022.

Peck said only $100,000 had been spent and that the museum plans to return the rest of the money to the state.

Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, both Democrats, ordered the removal of the Lee monument and other Confederate statues from Monument Avenue in June 2020, amid local and nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city removed the statues it owned that summer, but litigation challenging the governor’s order delayed the removal of the Lee statue until last September.

The toppling of the statues followed a yearslong political debate over Confederate monuments, which critics say are odious symbols of white supremacy. Many Republican lawmakers argued against taking them down, saying that they represent the state’s history and cultural heritage. But the General Assembly in 2020, just a few months before the protest movement, voted to amend a law barring their removal.

As the state finalized the removal of the Lee monument pedestal in December, right after Republican candidate Youngkin was elected governor, state and city officials announced plans to give the monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Officials with the city and the Black History Museum, which is partnering with the Valentine museum in Richmond to shape a plan for what to do with the monuments, have since shared few details about next steps.

In her weekly newsletter on Friday, 2nd District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, whose district covers a long stretch of the Monument Avenue corridor, said she and other officials are unaware of what plans are in the works. “We are working on obtaining more information from the [city] administration, and hope to share a more substantive update soon,” she said.

Katherine Driggs, a local resident who had been involved in a community group that was working with the VMFA on the Monument Avenue project, said the process had started to fall apart earlier last year. Driggs said there had been disputes about who should be involved, and that the group has effectively disbanded.

In an interview on Friday, Driggs said she is worried that the absence of a grassroots planning effort could lead city officials to handpick a few organizations or individuals to shape the future of the avenue with little to no input from the community at large.

“We have a series of amazing historical assets lying around us waiting to be used, and we all just keep staring at them, too nervous to take the first step. And I think we all just need to start doing things,” she said. “It is going to be a lot for the Valentine and Black History Museum to figure out what to do with the monuments.”