Virginia Opera, Richmond Symphony announce plans for Loving v. Virginia opera

The Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony are announcing a partnership to co-commission and present a world premiere opera based on the landmark court case, Loving v. Virginia. Watch the announcement live here starting at 10:30 a.m.

In 1958, a white man named Richard Loving married his high school sweetheart—a Black woman named Mildred Jeter—in Washington D.C., and upon returning home to Virginia, the couple were arrested and jailed for violating the state’s miscegenation laws. The Lovings left Virginia but were again arrested five years later when they returned to visit family. The case went to the Supreme Court and—in one of the most aptly named cases in history—the court struck down all laws banning interracial marriage in the landmark Loving v. Virginia case.
