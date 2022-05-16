Virginia Opera, Richmond Symphony announce plans for Loving v. Virginia opera

UPDATE: The livestream has ended.
The Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony are announcing a partnership to co-commission and present a world premiere opera based on the landmark court case, Loving v. Virginia. Watch the announcement live here starting at 10:30 a.m.
