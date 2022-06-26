Virginia police investigate vandalism at pregnancy center

LYNCHBURG — Authorities are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion.

Lynchburg police said Saturday that the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray-painted with graffiti.

The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall. Several windows were also broken.

Police say security footage shows four masked individuals committing the vandalism early Saturday.

In a tweet, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia State Police are available to assist in the investigation.

“There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground,” he wrote.

Also on Sunday, Fairfax County police said they were investigating a vandalism case at St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church in Reston after they observed smoldering mulch on the grounds and graffiti related to the abortion ruling.