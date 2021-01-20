Virginia Politics 01/20

WILSON TOOK THE RIDE

President Woodrow Wilson took the U.S. into World War I and never issued a public statement about the deadly 1918 flu epidemic.

Historians scorn the Democrat for purging Black supervisors from government jobs, allowing Cabinet secretaries to segregate agencies like the Post Office and the Treasury, and for embracing D.W. Griffith's whitewashing Civil War epic, "Birth of a Nation."

But let's say this much for the last Virginia-born president.

Seventeen months after he suffered a debilitating stroke that left him partially paralyzed and partially blind, Wilson got into a car at the White House on March 4, 1921 and rode to the U.S. Capitol with the Republican President-elect, Warren G. Harding.

Wilson biographer A. Scott Berg writes that Wilson had intended to witness Harding's swearing-in, but his doctor had determined that he would be unable to climb the Capitol's steep stairways.