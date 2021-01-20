Virginia Politics 01/20

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 20, 2021
Can Biden fix the vaccine mess?
New President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hope to move quickly on a number of fronts, including a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package and an immigration bill with a path to citizenship.
In his first hours in office, Biden took a host of executive actions, including moves to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and to halt the U.S. departure from the World Health Organization.
But in the Oval Office Wednesday evening the new president acknowledged that so much hinges on stemming "the compounding crisis of COVID."
Sabrina Moreno reports that Biden took office a year to the day after the nation's first positive test for COVID was reported in Washington state. Now 400,000 Americans have died. Biden has called for administering 100 million shots in 100 days, but governors learned last week that there is no federal stockpile.
Moreno notes that Virginia reportedly is 49th in the country for shots used. Danny Avula, who is heading Gov. Ralph Northam's vaccination effort, says faulty data entry systems are skewing the numbers, but he acknowledges that the stats undermine confidence.
"I've got to fix that. I've got to get to the bottom of what that issue is before the public can trust what we're saying," Avula said in an interview. "Because this gap is driving the public narrative that Virginia is screwing up vaccinations and this isn't true." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT
Vaccines update: Northam will visit a mass vaccination site Thursday afternoon and provide an update on the state's vaccination efforts.
Chafin's seat: In Southwest Virginia, Republicans pick a nominee to run in a March 23 special election for the seat of former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, who died Jan. 1 of COVID-19.
Marijuana: On Friday the full Senate Rehab committee and the House Courts of Justice panel take up legalization legislation.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'On Our Way!': Michael Martz reports that Biden's Richmond-area backers celebrated the new president's inauguration. READ MORE
'Amazing day to be an AKA': Chris Suarez reports that local members of the nation's oldest Black sorority hailed Vice President Harris' historic inauguration. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist says the Trump hangover now begins for Virginia Republicans. READ MORE
Warner's new role: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he is pleased with the quick confirmation of Avril Haines, the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence.
Pardons: Outgoing President Donald Trump's pardons included D.C. developer Douglas Jemal, as well as Richmond native and Virginia Tech grad Steve Bannon. Jemal, whose pardon stemmed from a 2007 wire fraud conviction, is a longtime player in Richmond development. After the City Council defeated the Navy Hill project last year, Jemal made an unsolicited offer to renovate the Richmond Coliseum and surround it with a mixed-use project.
WILSON TOOK THE RIDE
President Woodrow Wilson took the U.S. into World War I and never issued a public statement about the deadly 1918 flu epidemic.
Historians scorn the Democrat for purging Black supervisors from government jobs, allowing Cabinet secretaries to segregate agencies like the Post Office and the Treasury, and for embracing D.W. Griffith's whitewashing Civil War epic, "Birth of a Nation."
But let's say this much for the last Virginia-born president.
Seventeen months after he suffered a debilitating stroke that left him partially paralyzed and partially blind, Wilson got into a car at the White House on March 4, 1921 and rode to the U.S. Capitol with the Republican President-elect, Warren G. Harding.
Wilson biographer A. Scott Berg writes that Wilson had intended to witness Harding's swearing-in, but his doctor had determined that he would be unable to climb the Capitol's steep stairways.
"The Marine Band played 'Hail to the Chief' and the eyes of the world turned to the convivial Midwesterner on the East Portico of the Capitol raising his right hand," Berg writes. "Few saw the hobbled figure struggling into the White House limousine, which then pulled away, through the dead-quiet city streets."
Wilson's effort, nearly 100 years ago, continued the tradition of departing U.S. presidents bearing witness to the peaceful transfer of power. Since 1869, no outgoing president had skipped his successor's inauguration.
Until today.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mel Leonor reports that a Senate panel is proposing changes to Gov. Ralph Northam's marijuana legalization that that could delay sales till 2024. READ MORE
• Leonor reports that a House panel advanced a bill to abolish suicide as a crime. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that Virginia is set to implement permanent standards for COVID-19 workplace safety. READ MORE