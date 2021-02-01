Richmond Politics 02/01

Two items of note are on the uncontested calendar in the Senate, meaning they're on the fast track. Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, is calling for a new statue in the state Capitol's Old Senate Chamber to honor Booker T. Washington (above) the Virginia-born educator and civil rights activist who founded the Tuskegee Institute.

Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is formally proposing a statue of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns to replace the state's former statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol. The House version of the legislation, sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, cleared that chamber on a 98-0 vote.

Meantime, a bill from Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, calling for the removal of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square sailed through the House of Delegates. It's now pending in the Senate Rules Committee, which means it's still a few steps from the governor's desk.

Now you know why the aged Byrd clings.

