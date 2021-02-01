Richmond Politics 02/01

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 1, 2020
CATCHING UP
Call it a statewide booster shot. Sabrina Moreno reports Virginia Department of Health data showed Monday that nearly 64% of Virginia's available vaccines have been administered. That launches the state past most of the U.S. for supply used. It translates to 843,230 total shots given - 11 times the number reported a month ago.
The boost follows reporting lags, complicated logistics and data entry errors that had frustrated Virginia officials and residents.
Moreno reports that as Virginia speeds distribution, equity remains a key concern.
While 718,823 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, more than 400,000 vaccinations, or roughly 49%, do not have race and ethnicity recorded - though 50% of cases and hospitalizations involve Black people or Latinos. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Death Penalty: Sen. Scott Surovell's bill to abolish the death penalty has gone by for a couple of days amid discussion on floor amendments.
Casino regs: On Wednesday the Virginia Lottery Board reviews proposed casino regulations.
Pitchers and catchers!: The first Nats are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 17. (Say it with me: West Palm Beach.)
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Showalter out: Chris Suarez reports that the Richmond Electoral Board voted to oust General Registrar Kirk Showalter after a tense public hearing. READ MORE
Marijuana: Mel Leonor reports Virginia lawmakers are split on criminal penalties as they work to legalize marijuana. READ MORE
Chase sues Senate: Michael Martz reports that Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, a candidate for governor, filed suit against the Senate and clerk Susan Clarke Schaar. Chase is seeking to remove her censure and to restore her seniority. READ MORE
Financial aid: Eric Kolenich reports that the House and Senate passed measures to let undocumented residents receive college financial aid. READ MORE
Petition for judge: Mark Bowes reports that a former Richmond judge has launched a petition that seeks the reappointment of Chesterfield General District Court Judge Pamela O'Berry. READ MORE
The winter of our discontent: Charlie McDowell, a longtime RTD syndicated columnist, deplored dreary February. Here's his lament from February 1986. READ MORE
NO MORE STATUE QUO
Black History Month dawns as Virginia lawmakers resolutely pick more representative people of stature to represent the state in its statues.
Two items of note are on the uncontested calendar in the Senate, meaning they're on the fast track. Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, is calling for a new statue in the state Capitol's Old Senate Chamber to honor Booker T. Washington (above) the Virginia-born educator and civil rights activist who founded the Tuskegee Institute.
Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is formally proposing a statue of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns to replace the state's former statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol. The House version of the legislation, sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, cleared that chamber on a 98-0 vote.
Meantime, a bill from Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, calling for the removal of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square sailed through the House of Delegates. It's now pending in the Senate Rules Committee, which means it's still a few steps from the governor's desk.
Now you know why the aged Byrd clings.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Patrick Wilson reports that the Attorney General's office is pushing for legislation aimed at Dominion Energy's excess profits. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that House budget panel backed a sick leave proposal, but defeated a hazard pay bill. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia State University will offer free tuition to about 300 students who enroll this fall. READ MORE
• Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times reports that bills to bring more transparency to the Virginia Parole Board are gaining bipartisan support. READ MORE
• Greg Gilligan reports that Wells Fargo will lay off 320 workers at its brokerage operations unit in Henrico by shifting the jobs out of the state. READ MORE
• Entrepreneur Pete Snyder, a Republican candidate for governor, announced his campaign co-chairs. They are: former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who was the 2013 GOP nominee for governor; Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, who led the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President George W. Bush and served in George Allen's Cabinet; Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who was the 2013 GOP nominee for attorney general; and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It's a big miss."
- Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne on a potential $30 million gap between the $73 million Gov. Ralph Northam approved in hazard pay for home health workers and the current estimated cost of up to $103 million.