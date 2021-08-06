Virginia Politics 08/06

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 6, 2021

BUDGET DEAL REACHED

Michael Martz reports that Virginia budget negotiators on Friday reached an accord on spending $3 billion in federal COVID-19 rescue funds.

Martz reports that negotiators for the House of Delegates and state Senate reached key compromises on a $3,000 one-time bonus this year for sheriff's deputies and regional jail and state correctional officers; and to require the Department of Motor Vehicles to submit a plan within 30 days for reopening all of its offices to walk-services within an additional 30 days.

The negotiators restored language Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed to let colleges and universities regulate compensation to student athletes for use of their "name, image and likeness." That provision could face hurdles in the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, ruled this week that the provision was not in keeping with the special session's limited scope.