Virginia Politics 08/06

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
August 6, 2021
BUDGET DEAL REACHED
Michael Martz reports that Virginia budget negotiators on Friday reached an accord on spending $3 billion in federal COVID-19 rescue funds.
Martz reports that negotiators for the House of Delegates and state Senate reached key compromises on a $3,000 one-time bonus this year for sheriff's deputies and regional jail and state correctional officers; and to require the Department of Motor Vehicles to submit a plan within 30 days for reopening all of its offices to walk-services within an additional 30 days.
The negotiators restored language Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed to let colleges and universities regulate compensation to student athletes for use of their "name, image and likeness." That provision could face hurdles in the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, ruled this week that the provision was not in keeping with the special session's limited scope.
All 14 budget negotiators, including three Republicans, signed off on the deal and Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Northam, said "he looks forward to seeing it passed." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Hondo's 85th: Frank Howard, who made a previous generation of bad Washington baseball bearable, marks a milestone birthday on Sunday.
Special session: Legislators return Monday, working to wrap up the budget and elections to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
Redistricting: The commission hopes to make key decisions Aug. 16 on how to tackle House and Senate maps and on hiring nonpartisan map drawers.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
"Hidden" evidence: Mark Bowes reports that a Petersburg detective retired after he was linked to "hidden" evidence found in the office ceiling and in a dumpster outside police HQ. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that some of the Democrats' spending might be meant to help delegates facing tough re-election fights. READ MORE
VSU: Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia State University is renaming four campus buildings for Black women. READ MORE
MUSIC VENUES CHANGE TUNE AMID DELTA SURGE
Colleen Curran reports that many Richmond area concert venues that recently reopened are being forced to readapt amid the surge of the delta variant.
Curran reports that Palm Palm, a band fronted by Richmond rocker J. Roddy Walston, will soon host Richmond’s first “vaccine-only” concert at The Camel.
The Killers will require proof of vaccination for their performance at Virginia Credit Union Live! on Sept. 25.
Curran notes that the Tin Pan in Henrico County is requiring masks for all patrons and continuing to restrict the 220-capacity venue to 50% occupancy.
“We’re being very mindful and cautious. We want to make sure everybody is safe,” said Lisa Harrison, co-owner of the Tin Pan. “It’s more important to keep people safe and not in the hospital.” READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'We are invisible': David Tran reports that Asian Americans are seeking to fill in gaps in Virginia's history curriculum. READ MORE
• Mask requirement: Virginia Tech says it will require masks indoors in designated areas, regardless of vaccination status. READ MORE
• Sidewalk repairs: Chris Suarez reports that the city of Richmond will fix 8 miles of sidewalks over the next year, for $2.4 million. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Author Tony Horwitz wrote that between 1513, when Ponce de León landed in Florida, and the founding of Jamestown in 1607, "Europeans planted dozens of settlements across the lower 48 states." Which is the only one that survived?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Things are changing on a daily basis. This is a promoter decision and we will have to abide by what the promoter wants to do. Unless the governor updates state guidelines, which we will follow.”
- Tim Miller, a spokesperson for ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center, on how the delta variant is affecting concert venues
TRIVIA ANSWER
Horwitz wrote that St. Augustine, Fla. was the only settlement that survived to the present. (His 2008 book, "A Voyage Long and Strange," is quite a read, with eye-opening details of 16th century Native American communities, the conquistadors' atrocities and the extent of the conquistadors' travels. Did you know that Coronado reached what is now Kansas in 1541? Me neither.)