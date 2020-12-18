Virginia Politics 12/18

TWO TEENS?

A cardinal rule of journalism is: Be wary of superlatives.

The rule doesn't apply to personal attributes, but to historical milestones. It’s a lesson journalists are supposed to learn in first jobs at small local papers that are the lifeblood of so many communities. When somebody walks through the front door with a giant tomato or catfish, don’t report that it’s the biggest ever seen in these parts unless you know for sure.

So what does this have to do with Barbara Johns, the civil rights heroine recommended as the subject of a statue at the U.S. Capitol? In a story about her selection this week, I wrote that as yet no teens are depicted in the Statuary Hall collection.

Not so fast, a careful reader wrote. What about North Dakota’s statue of Sakakawea?

Hmmm. The fabled Native American woman who aided the Lewis and Clark exhibition is depicted carrying her son, Jean Baptiste, who was born in winter quarters in 1805.