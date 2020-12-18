Virginia Politics 12/18

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
DECEMBER 18, 2020
COLD COMFORT
While the arrival of the first vaccines brought some optimism to Virginia this week, Friday brought somber news about the hard road ahead.
Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia, which has recorded nearly 300,000 COVID-19 cases since March 7, could surpass that number with an additional 400,000 cases in 2021, according to an updated University of Virginia model.
A perfect storm of cold weather, holiday travel, indoor gatherings and the lag time before most people get vaccinated means UVA projects that by the week of Feb. 8, Virginia could reach a peak of 14,000 new cases per day, Moreno reports.
In additional sobering news, Mel Leonor and Moreno report that the feds say Virginia will get about 110,000 fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine than it was promised at the start of the month.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Relief package? Congress continues to thrash out a COVID relief package after averting a midnight government shutdown. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was among a bipartisan group of 12 lawmakers who issued a release Friday evening headlined: "Finish What We Started."
Santa Claus: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan exempted Santa from quarantine requirements on the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”
Redistricting panel: Dec. 28 is the deadline to apply to be a citizen member of the commission.
Special elections: On Jan. 5 Virginia holds two special elections for the House of Delegates. Democrat Candi King and Republican Heather Mitchell are seeking the seat of former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Prince William County Democrat who resigned to focus full time on her bid for governor. Republican Sylvia Bryant and Democrat Angelia Williams Graves are vying to succeed former Del. Joe Lindsey, a Democrat who stepped down to become a Norfolk General District Court judge.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
TWO TEENS?
A cardinal rule of journalism is: Be wary of superlatives.
The rule doesn't apply to personal attributes, but to historical milestones. It’s a lesson journalists are supposed to learn in first jobs at small local papers that are the lifeblood of so many communities. When somebody walks through the front door with a giant tomato or catfish, don’t report that it’s the biggest ever seen in these parts unless you know for sure.
So what does this have to do with Barbara Johns, the civil rights heroine recommended as the subject of a statue at the U.S. Capitol? In a story about her selection this week, I wrote that as yet no teens are depicted in the Statuary Hall collection.
Not so fast, a careful reader wrote. What about North Dakota’s statue of Sakakawea?
Hmmm. The fabled Native American woman who aided the Lewis and Clark exhibition is depicted carrying her son, Jean Baptiste, who was born in winter quarters in 1805.
Sakakawea’s year of birth is unclear, variously recorded as 1788, 1787 or 1786. So she could have been as old as 20 when she resumed traveling in 1806, but from the preponderance of the evidence North Dakota’s statue likely does depict Sakakawea as a teen.
Johns was 16 when she led the 1951 walkout at Farmville’s Moton High to protest substandard segregated school facilities. The Prince Edward County case became part of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government-segregated public schools unconstitutional.
So Johns might not be the first teen in Statuary Hall.
That’s OK. She’ll be remembered for what's truly important - a superlative act of courage.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Kenya Hunter reports that a new JLARC report says the state is not adequately meeting the needs of special education students. READ MORE
• Frank Green reports that a former member of a deadly Richmond drug gang, who is slated for federal execution, has COVID-19. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that three trade unions are contributing $350,000 to former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy's run for governor. READ MORE
• Shannon Kelly of The News & Advance reports that a former Tuskegee airman died just shy of his 100th birthday. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which world leader's grandfather was a cook for one of his predecessors?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"The following are exempt from the Order of the Governor of the State of Maryland Number 20-12-17-01, and any orders of the Secretary of Health issued pursuant thereto:
a. The one true Santa Claus who resides at the North Pole (the “Real Santa”);
b. Non-human elves affiliated with Santa; and
c. Reindeer necessary for the propulsion of Santa’s sleigh."
- Excerpt from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order exempting Santa from traveler testing and quarantine requirements
TRIVIA ANSWER
Spiridon Putin, grandfather of Vladimir Putin, was a worker and cook for Vladimir Lenin at the Gorki estate outside Moscow, according to Princeton professor Stephen Kotkin's biography of Joseph Stalin.