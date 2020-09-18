Virginia Politics 9/18

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 18, 2020
Justice Ginsburg Dies
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87, wrote the 1996 decision in which the high court struck down Virginia Military Institute's admissions policy that barred women. Ginsburg wrote that VMI "serves the state's sons" but "it makes no provision whatever for her daughters."
Ginsburg's monumental opinion transformed VMI and the lives of the cadets who would follow, including Jennifer Carroll Foy, now a delegate from Prince William who is among the Democratic candidates for governor. Gov. Ralph Northam and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, also are among prominent VMI grads in key Virginia leadership posts.
Northam said in a statement Friday night: "Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer — that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets."
Crass as it is to bring it up so soon, the justice's death 45 days before Nov. 3 injects a huge new issue in the presidential election and in the contests for closely fought U.S. Senate seats in states such as North Carolina, Maine, Michigan and Arizona.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Friday night that he will let a nominee from President Donald Trump come up for confirmation before a president takes office in January. After Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, McConnell did not allow a Senate vote on President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland ahead of the presidential election.
Before we get to the idea of a successor, there is an immediate question. What does Ginsburg's death mean if legal disputes about the presidential election wind up at the Supreme Court as they did 20 years ago?
What a year.
- Andrew Cain
What's Next?
1st District debate: The University of Mary Washington hosts a Zoom debate Monday between Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st and Democrat Qasim Rashid.
Senate debate: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Republican Daniel Gade meet Wednesday in Fairfax County at a debate sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Jill Biden in Virginia: The Biden campaign says Mrs. Biden will be in Virginia Thursday to tout early voting. No details yet.
Presidential debate: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off Sept. 29 in Cleveland.
Back to JMU: The school says it will return to in-person learning Oct. 5.
What We're Talking About
Brisk early voting: Registrars from Northern Virginia to Richmond to Roanoke reported long lines at their offices Friday for the first day of voting.
Southside teen dies of COVID: Mel Leonor reports that it's the state's first childhood death from the virus. READ MORE
Restaurants closing: Karri Peifer reports that at least 30 in the Richmond area have closed for good during the pandemic. READ MORE
Red flag law: Mark Bowes reports that 36 Virginians have been barred from possessing guns since the law took effect July 1. READ MORE
Confederate names: Eric Kolenich reports that VCU's board voted to remove 16 references to supporters of the Confederacy. READ MORE
Will Virginia Make History Again?
How many current governors are African Americans? The answer is zero, which makes L. Douglas Wilder's triumph in Virginia three decades ago seem all the more remarkable.
VCU and Virginia Union teamed Thursday for a virtual leadership symposium marking 30 years since Wilder's inauguration as the nation's first elected Black governor.
Wilder remains one of just four Black governors in the nation's history, along with P.B.S. Pinchback, who served briefly in Louisiana during Reconstruction; Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and David Paterson of New York. Only Wilder and Patrick were elected to the posts.
There are reasons to believe that Wilder and Patrick will not solely hold that distinction much longer.
One reason: More Black candidates are running for higher office. In 2018, African Americans won Democratic nominations for governor in Georgia (Stacey Abrams), Florida (Andrew Gillum) and Maryland (Ben Jealous). Republicans defeated all three. The point is that more African Americans are getting opportunities to run and to rise.
Another reason is that more Black candidates are serving in offices that could be steppingstones to governor. Around the nation there are a half dozen African Americans serving as lieutenant governors and another half dozen serving as attorneys general. Most of these officials are Democrats, but several are Republicans.
In Virginia, of course, three African Americans already are seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for governor in 2021: Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. African Americans will also be among the candidates seeking the party's nominations for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The outcome of next year's elections is far from certain, but this much is clear. Thirty years after Wilder made history in Virginia, a host of others have eyes on the prize.
In Other News
• Katherine Knott of The Daily Progress reports that 15 students in one UVA dorm tested positive for COVID-19. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that enrollment in VCU's freshman class is down 14% from a year ago. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that Virginia's jobless rate dropped substantially in August, but it has a way to go to mark a recovery. READ MORE
• Jeff Schapiro remembers Ray Pethtel, "whose business was the people's business." READ MORE
• Sabrina Moreno reports that according to a Virginia Department of Health study, Hispanic adults are more than four times as likely to have COVID antibodies than non-Hispanic Virginians. READ MORE
Friday Trivia
This week's question is courtesy of my brother, Paul. Name the Founding Father whose house was named after an 18th century British admiral. (Scroll down for the answer.)
Photo of the Week
Trivia Answer
George Washington's Mount Vernon was named for British Admiral Edward Vernon. Washington's half-brother, Lawrence, named the estate after his former commander. George Washington retained the name when he inherited the property.
Quote of the Week
“I’ve been in love with law enforcement. I’ve slept with them!”
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, speaking during Tuesday's passionate debate before senators voted to give subpoena power to law enforcement oversight panels. Lucas' first husband, who is deceased, and her second husband served in law enforcement.