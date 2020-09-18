Virginia Politics 9/18

One reason: More Black candidates are running for higher office. In 2018, African Americans won Democratic nominations for governor in Georgia (Stacey Abrams), Florida (Andrew Gillum) and Maryland (Ben Jealous). Republicans defeated all three. The point is that more African Americans are getting opportunities to run and to rise.

Another reason is that more Black candidates are serving in offices that could be steppingstones to governor. Around the nation there are a half dozen African Americans serving as lieutenant governors and another half dozen serving as attorneys general. Most of these officials are Democrats, but several are Republicans.

In Virginia, of course, three African Americans already are seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for governor in 2021: Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. African Americans will also be among the candidates seeking the party's nominations for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The outcome of next year's elections is far from certain, but this much is clear. Thirty years after Wilder made history in Virginia, a host of others have eyes on the prize.