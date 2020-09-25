Virginia politics 9/25

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 25, 2020
Trump in Va., touts Barrett
Mel Leonor reports that President Donald Trump brought his campaign to Newport News Friday night hours before he reportedly will announce that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is his pick to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Leonor reports that hours before Trump's rally Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he and Virginia first lady Pam Northam had tested positive for COVID-19. The governor is experiencing no symptoms, while the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms, the administration said. Both will isolate for the next 10 days. READ MORE
Cathy Dyson of the Free Lance-Star reports that Fredericksburg officials who played host to the first lady on Tuesday are "shell-shocked" to learn of her positive test. Some parents of kids at a preschool the first lady visited aren't happy. READ MORE
What We're Talking About
Abortion rights: Ahead of Trump's Supreme Court announcement, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a candidate for governor, called for a state constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights. Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, a rival for the nomination, said she, too, would back a constitutional amendment and would have a pro-choice Cabinet.
Early voting: VPAP reports that through Thursday, 161,130 had voted early in person in Virginia, 44,246 had returned ballots sent through the mail and 883,418 had not yet returned their mailed ballots.
Michael Paul Williams: He says Richmond is still defined by a racist annexation 50 years ago. READ MORE
Jeff Schapiro: He says it's good to be the mayor in Richmond's "slo-mo" contest. READ MORE
Jury trials: Mark Bowes reports Henrico County is the first Va. locality to hold them, no doubt thanks to some out-of-the-box thinking. READ MORE
September is the Cruelest Month
T.S. Eliot wrote that April is the cruelest month, "breeding Lilacs out of the dead land," evoking spring amid the desolation of World War I.
For Americans April cannot compare with September's calamities. By some cruel coincidence, four of the deadliest days in U.S. history came in the year's ninth month.
On Sept. 16, 1928, a Category 4 hurricane hit Florida. In her 1937 novel "Their Eyes Were Watching God," Zora Neale Thurston writes: "It woke up old Okeechobee and the monster began to roll in his bed." The giant lake poured over its levees and into farm fields, drowning migrant workers who had nowhere to run. An estimated 2,500 people died, according to the National Weather Service.
Of course our lives were seared by Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists killed 2,977 people at the towers, the Pentagon and in a smoldering field in Pennsylvania.
On Sept. 17, 1862 an estimated 3,650 Americans were killed in the ferocity at Antietam.
On Sept. 8, 1900 a hurricane that struck Galveston, Texas killed an estimated 8,000 people in what the National Weather Service calls "the nation's worst weather disaster."
Why all of the macabre musings?
In September 2020, Virginia's death toll from COVID-19 passed 3,000 people. In sheer numbers we're now somewhere between Sept. 11 and Antietam - yet another reason why September is the cruelest month.
In Other News
• Michael Martz reports the assembly's money committees have adopted competing spending plans amid COVID-19. The Senate wants to give police a bonus. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that high school students at St. Catherine's will stay home for a second week. Two students who attended an off-campus party tested positive for COVID-19. READ MORE
• Sabrina Moreno reports an LGBTQ flag flies over Richmond's City Hall for the first time. READ MORE
Trivia Answer
Franklin Delano Roosevelt won in Virginia for president in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944 and as Democrat James Cox's vice presidential running mate in 1920.
Richard Nixon won in Virginia as Ike's running mate in 1952 and 1956 and as the GOP presidential nominee in 1960, 1968 and 1972.
Quote of the Week
"The peaceful transition of power following a Presidential election is an essential aspect of democracy that is enshrined in our Constitution and a requisite part of the American System of government. To suggest otherwise is unacceptable."
- Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th