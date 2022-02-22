Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Notes: While the Hokies have been idle since losing to North Carolina on Saturday, Georgia Tech lost 74-73 in overtime at Syracuse on Monday night. This will be Georgia Tech’s third game in five days. … The Hokies beat the Yellow Jackets 81-66 on Feb. 2. The Hokies outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 36-26. Keve Aluma had 24 points for the Hokies, with Storm Murphy adding 18 points and four 3-pointers. The Hokies shot 52.8% from the field against Georgia Tech’s zone defense. … Georgia Tech shot just 40% from the field in that meeting. Michael Devoe had 30 points and five 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets. Devoe averages 18.5 points, while teammate Jordan Usher averages 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.