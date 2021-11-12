Virginia Tech football promo

Can Hokies tame Duke standout?
Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant is one of ACC’s best offensive options. Page B5
Can Hokies tame Duke standout?
Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant is one of ACC’s best offensive options. Page B5
A federal jury in late October awarded David Duvall $10 million in punitive damages for discrimination following his termination as senior vic…
Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of st…
Growing up in Richmond, Bria Henderson would spend her summers home from college working alongside her mother at the Richmond Department of Mo…
Federal prosecutors are asking that a former lawyer with the now-defunct law firm of LeClairRyan, who misappropriated $4 million, be sentenced…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped four former Virginia governors — three Republicans and Democrat Doug Wilder — to serve as advisers during…
Election night couldn’t have gone much better for Republicans in Virginia, starting with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has vowed to use his p…
Many employees at Diversity Thrift in Richmond refused to work this weekend, saying they are subjected to a hostile environment and that a sex…
Hanover County’s School Board unanimously approved policy revisions Tuesday night that allow for school officials to “use the name and gender …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.