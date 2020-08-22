Virginia Tech gets record amount of donations; fee increase plans altered

Virginia Tech on Thursday reported a record-setting year of donations, despite a pandemic that has ravaged the economy and imperiled the university’s budgets.
The university received more than $185.4 million in gifts and commitments for donations over the fiscal year that ended June 30. It was a $3.5 million increase over the previous record, set in the 2018-19 fiscal year, when the university’s $1.5 billion capital campaign was still in its quiet phase.
Tech has raised $657.2 million for its “Boundless Impact” campaign, which launched publicly in October.
“The way that momentum carried on even after the pandemic emerged this spring was incredible,” said Charlie Phlegar, the university’s vice president for advancement, in a news release. “COVID-19 changed how we were able to connect as Hokies by keeping us apart, physically. But it did not keep our alumni and friends from showing their support for Virginia Tech.”
The campaign will fund the Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia; construction of a business and analytics complex in Blacksburg; health sciences programs in Roanoke; and efforts to attract and retain a diverse student body, among other initiatives.
Tech also received more than $1 million for a scholarship program that the university matches dollar-for-dollar, and which it says will help 331 students this upcoming academic year.
Despite a record haul for its capital campaign, sources of funds for the university’s operating budget — supported largely by tuition dollars and state revenue — remain in flux.
Virginia’s General Assembly is revising the state budget, which faces a $2.7 billion shortfall over the next two fiscal years, according to estimates. Tech has adopted a 5% reduced budget, and it projects a loss of $210 million if it’s forced to move fall classes online.
Tech’s board of visitors in June voted to hold tuition at the same level as the previous year, because of the financial challenges that the pandemic has posed to families.
The university has backpedaled on proposals for new fees in recent months, including for mental health services, after condemnation from students and others.
Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in an email Thursday that the fee proposals were not initiated to compensate for coronavirus-related budget shortfalls.
The university said Aug. 11 that it would begin charging a $20 visit fee per counseling session after a student’s 10th session.
“In order to respond to current fiscal conditions, not reduce the number of clinicians, and not further increase the Health Services Fee, Cook will be implementing a new fee structure for some of our services effective August 17,” Tech said in a post.
The post said most students who use the counseling services do five to six psychotherapy sessions per year. It also said it would charge $15 for psychiatry appointments and increase no-show fees to $30.
Two days later, after intense backlash from students and others, Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said the university would not impose new fees after all.