CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In his first season at Virginia Tech, Brent Pry’s defense did most of the heavy lifting. But the Hokies weren’t strong enough to carry the team far and Tech stumbled to a 3-8 mark.

“Too much on the back of the defense,” Pry said this week during ACC media days. “We were a solid defense. Not good enough to put it all on our back and go win a bunch of games.”

This year, Tech is faster, more athletic and perhaps most importantly, deeper on that side of the ball. Is this year’s unit the kind that can carry the Hokies back into contention for a conference title?

“I don’t know if that’s the case,” Pry admitted. “We’re fast and we’ll be athletic. We’ll have a little better depth in most areas. I think we’re in a better place.”

In 2022, Tech suffered its fourth losing season in the last five years, allowing 24.7 points per game and 3.9 yards per rush to its opponents. Its 23 sacks were the second fewest in the ACC. Its four interceptions were a league low.

Perhaps most importantly, the unit struggled to finish games, seeming to wear down later in contests, thanks in part to an offense that had a hard time scoring points or eating up clock.

Tech was one of two ACC teams that held opponents under 25 points per game, yet still finished with a losing record. Rival Virginia was the other.

The Hokies' defense was on the cusp of winning games for the program, but came up short.

The teams drawing the most attention as ACC title contenders this year all boast potentially staunch defenses, led by Clemson, with defensive tackle Tyler Davis, and Florida State, with edge rusher Jared Verse. Pittsburgh, Miami and North Carolina State are also in that mix.

Last season, ACC teams that held opponents under 24 points per game went 53-26, including 30-18 in league play. Teams that allowed more than that finished a combined 42-43 with a 23-28 mark in conference games.

No team that limited opponents to fewer than 24 points per game finished with a losing record, while four of the seven that gave up more than that did.

The Hokies have a secondary that may rank in the conference’s upper echelon, especially at cornerback where Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane give Tech a formidable duo and the addition of Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen strengthens the group.

But youth at linebacker and questions about the pass rush may limit the ceiling on Pry’s group.

“Defensively, we lost a couple of leaders obviously with Chamarri [Conner] and Dax [Hollifield], but I really like the speed and athleticism that returns on that side of the ball,” said Pry. “We got a fast group. [Defensive coordinator Chris] Marve has them racing to the football. We've really honed in on our fundamentals and techniques. We've got a good plan to create more explosives through personnel, through scheme, maximizing what we do well.”

Developing a pass rush, whether from the defensive end spot or through blitzing with linebackers and defensive backs, has been an offseason focus for the Hokies.

“We are obviously disappointed on our performance as a team last year, so one of the ways of really getting back to how Virginia Tech was, was to be fast, elusive, and powerful,” said defensive tackle Josh Fuga. “That's something that we are ready for and for everybody to expect from us.”

Though deep at the interior tackle spots, the Hokies have work to do developing capable edge rushers from the end positions. But Pry sounded confident this week that he has the pieces to do that.

“At defensive end we are going to be athletic and we can run,” Pry said. “We need to have a great camp at continuing to evolve and become great pass rushers. I think [Florida transfer Antwan Powell-Ryland] obviously helps us. Just for the group in general, we’re athletic, we can run, we’ve got some length. We have to be able to trap, chop, get a shoulder through, know when to rush outside, know when to rush inside. We have to do a good job with those things. We’re getting better there.”

With an increase in speed and athleticism at the linebacker position, the Hokies could also generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks via the blitz, something Pry did a bunch of as the defensive coordinator at Penn State.

Young talents like Keli Lawson, Jaden Keller and Jayden McDonald and veterans Keonta Jenkins and Alan Tisdale could make an impact there.

“In our package, as much as we pressure, that’s always going to be part of it,” said Pry. “We’ve got some guys who can rush the quarterback from the second level.”