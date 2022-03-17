Virginia Tech looks to remain hot against a defensive-minded Texas team

MILWAUKEE — Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young is known for his offensive acumen.

But his Hokies will be facing one of the nation’s stingier defenses in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The 11th-seeded Hokies (23-12) take on sixth-seeded and 25th-ranked Texas (21-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Fiserv Forum.

The Longhorns rank sixth nationally in scoring defense (59.6 ppg).

“They’re just so aggressive. Good Lord!” Young said Thursday before his team’s shootaround. “Getting that thing somewhere else without the ball being deflected is difficult.”

The Longhorns force an average of 15 turnovers. They rank 21st nationally in turnover margin, forcing an average of 3.3 more turnovers than they commit.

“We cannot turn the ball over 15 times. If we do, we’ve got a problem,” Young said. “We’ve got to have sureness with the ball. We’ve got to catch well. We’ve got to pass well.”

Chris Beard, who steered Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game, is in his first season as the Longhorns’ coach.

“Our defense, it is our identity,” Beard said. “We want to be a defense that tries to take something away from you. I know in this game, if we let Virginia Tech do what they want to do, start the bus.

“We believe in pressuring the ball. Virginia Tech’s got some great passers. [Forward Justyn Mutts] is as good a forward passer as I’ve seen all year in college basketball.”

Texas is 17-0 this season when holding its foe to fewer than 60 points.

“Since Day 1, Coach Beard wanted our defense to be one of the best defenses in the country. We knew that was going to … give us a chance to win in March,” Texas guard Courtney Ramey said.

Texas ranks 13th nationally in defensive efficiency in analyst Ken Pomeroy’s ratings.

“We sacrifice a lot of our individual games to take on the personality of our head coach — an aggressive, defensive-minded coach,” Texas guard Andrew Jones said. “We really bought into … an aggressive style, something that most of us aren’t used to, and it’s starting to pay off.”

But Tech is no slouch offensively. Keve Aluma, Mutts and company rank 18th in offensive efficiency in Pomeroy’s ratings.

“We’ve got to put the ball in the post to Aluma and Mutts and see how the Longhorns are going to guard that,” Young said.

The Hokies also rank third nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (39.3%).

“Concerns with … Virginia Tech? All sorts of them. I haven’t slept in four days,” Beard said. “This is one of the best offensive teams in the tournament, one of the best teams in the tournament.

“They’re really difficult to defend. They’ve got five guys out there that are a threat. Obviously, the 3-point shot’s a weapon. Dribble penetration’s a weapon. And they can throw the ball inside.”

The Hokies start three fifth-year players and two juniors.

But Texas has an experienced team, too. Eight Longhorns are at least 22 years old. The Longhorns boast six 1,000-point scorers.

“Being an older, veteran team means a lot, especially when you become connected around this time,” said Jones, a graduate student who is in his sixth year in the Texas program. “That’s the biggest part when it comes to March Madness — how well are you connected and how well can you execute a game plan. And it comes with maturity. I think we showed that our maturity and our age can be an asset. … It will go a long way for us to make a run in this tournament.”

The Hokies have won 13 of their last 15 games.

“We’re one of the hottest teams in the country right now,” Mutts said.

The Hokies won four games in four nights last week to win the ACC tournament and shed its bubble status in the process.

“They’ve been in a survive-and-advance mode for four games now,” Beard said. “It’ll be interesting to see how our guys respond because this is the first time we’ve been in survive-and-advance mode.”

The Longhorns are on a three-game skid. They lost to Baylor (68-61) and Kansas (70-63 in overtime) to close out the regular season, then fell to TCU 65-60 in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Baylor and Kansas are both No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Ramey and Jones were part of the Shaka Smart-coached Texas team that was upset by Abilene Christian in the first round of last year’s NCAAs.

“We can’t dwell on the past,” Jones said. “We’ve got a new coaching staff, an entirely new team.”

In his previous coaching stops at Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas Tech, Beard was 4-0 in first-round NCAA games.