Virginia Tech suspends basketball star Tyrece Radford indefinitely

Virginia Tech has suspended sophomore guard Tyrece Radford, the team's second leading scorer and second leading rebounder indefinitely, the school announced Monday.

The Hokies play at Notre Dame on Wednesday and host rival Virginia on Saturday.

“We’ve got enough players in this building to continue to win,” said Tech coach Mike Young.

Radford averages 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while playing a team-high 31 minutes.

"Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely from all men’s basketball team activities, effective immediately, for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes. There will be no further comment until the matter is resolved," Tech announced.

Tech coach Mike Young said freshmen Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox figure to see increased minutes while Radford is out.

“We got no choice. Gotta figure it out," said Young. "That’s what our intentions are.”

The Hokies beat Notre Dame 77-63 on Jan. 10 in South Bend, Indiana. Radford had nine points and eight rebounds in that game.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey found out Monday morning about the suspension.

"He's a heckuva player and that's a big loss for them," said Brey.