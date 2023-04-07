BLACKSBURG — After the best season in Virginia Tech women's basketball history, it would have been understandable if Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King had decided to leave on the high note of making the Final Four rather than return for their extra year of eligibility.

But that is not how the two seniors looked at their Final Four experience.

"I wish that I felt that way a little bit more, but I think we're both just, 'Man, we finished with a loss. That sucks,’" Kitley said Friday at a press conference. "We can't stop thinking about that. We can't wait to get out and win again."

Two days after her team lost to LSU in the Final Four, Kitley tweeted Sunday that she was returning to Tech. King tweeted Monday that she was returning to Tech as well.

"Extremely happy that these two are coming back," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Friday. "We'll try to add some pieces that will go well with this group, and we'll do everything we can to get back because when you participate in the Final Four, you kind of get addicted to it."

Kitley and King helped Tech win a school-record 31 games. The team won its first ACC tournament crown and reached the Final Four for the first time.

"Why not try and get another (banner)?" King said. "That's … where our heads were at. We love it here so much. … That opportunity's there, so why not try and go get it?"

"We'll still have those accomplishments regardless (of how next year turns out)," Kitley said. "Hopefully we can just have more."

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 center, averaged 18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks this year. She was the ACC player of the year for the second straight season and was named a second-team All-American. King, a guard, averaged 8.3 points and made 80 3-pointers.

The third starter returning next season will be point guard Georgia Amoore (16.3 ppg, 118 3-pointers).

Brooks — who has yet to watch the video of the Final Four loss — does need to replace starting forward Taylor Soule and starting guard Kayana Traylor. But he can dive into the transfer portal in a different way than he would have had Kitley and King opted not to return.

"It does change the type of player that you're going to go after in the portal," Brooks said. "We need players who are going to come in and supplement what we have. We don't need anybody to come in and be a 20-point scorer in the paint. We don't need somebody to come in and try to be what Cayla is for us.

"We need Kayana Traylors and Taylor Soules. … It doesn't matter to me that you averaged 20 points a game somewhere. I might be more interested in somebody who averaged 8 points a game, depending on how they're going to fit with us. … How do I think that kid's going to fit in our locker room?"

King and Kitley will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To have the opportunity to be somewhere for another year where I know that I'm loved and appreciated and where I know I can get better and I have a great support system, … I would feel very sad if I left that unfinished," Kitley said.

"When we first realized there was going to be an extra year — sophomore year when we found that out — I was a bit more like, 'Oh, no, four years, … that's normal, I'll just do that.’ But as time progressed and as this program progressed, … I just realized how good of a fit it was for me and how much I love being here."

At different points this season, Kitley had differing views about what to do.

"Before the season started, I was stressing myself out a bit, thinking about it too much," Kitley said.

Kitley was projected last month to be the No. 8 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which will be held Monday. But ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo had told The Roanoke Times in a recent interview that because WNBA first-round picks are not guaranteed of making a roster, she hoped Kitley would return to Tech and improve her chances of making a roster by honing her outside shot.

Kitley attempted only five 3-pointers this year, making one.

"I got some feedback from WNBA people and we're going to increase … her versatility, where she can and she will shoot the 3-pointer next year," Brooks said. "She can, but she just doesn't. But there are a lot of things we're going to work on."

Kitley does hope to add to her game next season.

"It is very hard to make a (WNBA) team," Kitley said. "Those things that I know I need to work on, I know it would just benefit me to have another year with (Brooks) … to better my chances at being successful at the next level. I need to shoot, be confident with it. Handle better. Move my feet on defense, be able to guard a lot of different types of players."

Kitley had to deal with physical defenses who often double- or triple-teamed her. Did that tempt her to move on to the WNBA?

"Oh, I'm sure that's more dirty and more physical," Kitley said.

By staying at Tech, Kitley will get to keep playing with best friends Amoore and King.

Kitley and King were also teammates in high school.

"We both were making the best decision for ourselves, and it just ended up that we were both coming back," King said.

"Within our tone of voice, I think we knew what each other was going to do," Kitley said.

King has loved her time at Tech.

"Being here for four years and getting an opportunity for another, it's not something I really wanted to pass up," King said.

Brooks also wants to work with King to improve her WNBA stock.

"I've had conversations with some WNBA scouts about her as well, so her coming back, we'll be able to add a lot to her game," Brooks said.

So far, Tech has only eight players set for next season's roster.

Tech will return guard Carleigh Wenzel, who will be a redshirt freshman next season, and will be adding four high school signees.

Brooks hopes to land three or four players in the transfer portal.

"We're looking for a big guard," Brooks said. "We're looking for a post player that's versatile, that can stretch the floor (so) that they won't be able to collapse on (Kitley). We are looking for another post player that can … play some (power forward) and maybe some backup (center)."

Tech will no doubt be matched with a big-name team in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge. But ESPN might want to book Tech for some other marquee nonleague games, too.

So what will Brooks' scheduling philosophy be?

"You do need to use that (nonleague) time to be able to jell," Brooks said. "We're going to have a bench next year. We've got a top-15 recruiting class coming in. They need some experience.