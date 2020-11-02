Virginia voters weigh in on redistricting referendum

The 2021 redistricting process will kick off at the turn of the year, when Virginia is expected to receive the results of the 2020 U.S. population count. The maps would go into effect in time for the 2021 elections, in which all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be up.

The referendum on redistricting is poised to pass according to public opinion polling in the state, which found support for the amendment to be high among liberal voters and, to a lesser extent, conservatives.

The most recent poll on the amendment out of Christopher Newport University found 54% of voters supported the amendment while 24% opposed it; the rest were undecided. The poll surveyed 908 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 27.

It also found that 42% of Republicans oppose the amendment while only 32% of Republicans support it. Among Democrats, 64% supported the amendment and just 12% opposed it.

The campaign in support of the amendment has received significant financial and public support from activists who have for years sought to end gerrymandering in the state, and from Republicans, who see it as the only way to have influence over the process.