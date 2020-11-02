Virginia voters weigh in on redistricting referendum

Virginia voters on Tuesday considered a constitutional amendment to reform the state’s political redistricting process. An hour after the polls closed the yes votes were significantly ahead, but not enough of the was in to officially call the result.
The constitutional amendment on redistricting, which appeared as “Question 1” on Virginians’ ballots, had attracted the support of nearly two-thirds of the votes reported as of 8:20 p.m.
The amendment is poised to end the legislature’s sweeping control over the boundaries of legislative and congressional districts ahead of redistricting in 2021. It would shift map-drawing duties to a 16-member bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens, and if they deadlock, to the right-leaning Virginia Supreme Court.
Virginians also considered a second proposed constitutional amendment. It asked whether a car or pickup truck owned and chiefly used by a 100% service-disabled veteran of the U.S. armed forces or the National Guard should be exempt from state and local taxation. The yes votes were running far ahead of the no votes more than an hour after the polls closed.
The 2021 redistricting process will kick off at the turn of the year, when Virginia is expected to receive the results of the 2020 U.S. population count. The maps would go into effect in time for the 2021 elections, in which all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be up.
The referendum on redistricting is poised to pass according to public opinion polling in the state, which found support for the amendment to be high among liberal voters and, to a lesser extent, conservatives.
The most recent poll on the amendment out of Christopher Newport University found 54% of voters supported the amendment while 24% opposed it; the rest were undecided. The poll surveyed 908 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 27.
It also found that 42% of Republicans oppose the amendment while only 32% of Republicans support it. Among Democrats, 64% supported the amendment and just 12% opposed it.
The campaign in support of the amendment has received significant financial and public support from activists who have for years sought to end gerrymandering in the state, and from Republicans, who see it as the only way to have influence over the process.
Its opponents, led by powerful Democrats, say the measure doesn’t guarantee racial minorities will be part of the commission, and risks leaving the maps in the hands of the state Supreme Court, which is made up mostly of GOP-appointed judges.
The Democratic Party of Virginia strongly opposes the amendment, while the party’s de-facto leader in the state, Gov. Ralph Northam, has declined to publicly weigh in on the question.
Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine support it, while Reps. Don McEachin, D-4th, and Bobby Scott, D-3rd, oppose it. Democrats in the Virginia Senate strongly support it, while Democrats in the Virginia House overwhelmingly oppose it.
The vote comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering is not illegal, green-lighting political maps drawn to favor one party over another. Supporters say the constitutional amendment will be a safeguard against such efforts in light of the high court’s position.
The measure wound up on the ballot thanks to a 2019 legislative deal between Republicans on the verge of losing power, and Democrats who had for years advocated for redistricting reform.
If the measure passes, Northam is expected to quickly amend the state’s budget to include details on how the new redistricting process will be conducted.
The language would set out a timeline for the bipartisan commission’s work, and detail how citizen members will be selected. The language says the selections must take into account the racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity of the state.
It also says leadership in the House and Senate cannot serve on the commission.
