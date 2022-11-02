Virginia's Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II have become a dynamic defensive back duo

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The commonalities they share mostly appear in the production and the way in which Virginia relies on the duo.

Cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II are in a race to see who can rack up more pass breakups. Each defender enters Saturday’s clash against North Carolina with 11, and they are the lone pair of teammates nationally to accumulate that many apiece.

“With me and AJ with how we’ve been playing at a high level,” Cypress said, “we’re continuing to work and not getting complacent. Each week we try to be better than the last game. That’s our focus.”

Said Johnson about how their steadiness has impacted the entire UVa defense, which ranks in the top 31 of the FBS for total defense, scoring defense, passing defense and sacks: “It helps the D-Line get after the quarterback more. It allows the coaches to make certain calls, knowing we’ve got guys that can win on the outside. I think it does the whole defense justice.”

Their coaches have said they’ve enabled each other to improve, too, even if they have different personalities and varying playing styles.

Cypress is more subdued while Johnson, a graduate transfer from Louisville, is boisterous and animated on game days, at practices and in moments away from the field.

“When you open up that spigot, you’ve got to let the water flow,” Hoos defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “So, I’ll tell you what, there’s sometimes that it’s a drip with some guys and other times, it’s a whole fire hydrant, so you’ve got to take advantage of that energy and let [Johnson] be who he is.”

Rudzinski called Cypress the yin to Johnson’s yang.

Cypress and Johnson complement each other, and it’s translated to on-field confidence. Cypress is quicker, but Johnson is more physical.

Through nine weeks, Pro Football Focus, a scouting service, lists Johnson and Cypress as its second and the fifth highest-graded cornerbacks, respectively, for the year across the entire Power Five. So, their contrasting methods have worked.

Johnson leads UVa with two interceptions to go along with 45 tackles and three tackles for loss while Cypress has a fumble recovery and 28 tackles. Each week, they’re asked to play a mix of man coverage and zone coverage to slow the opposition’s best wide receivers.

“I thought they were always talented,” defensive passing game coordinator Curome Cox said, “but I think they’ve helped themselves improve in playing the game before the ball is even snapped. We’re teaching them a lot of football, and I think they’re starting to understand that, so it’s allowing them to play a lot faster. And with their talent combined, they’re in position to make plays, which has helped the defense.”

Johnson and Cypress said Cox, a former standout cornerback at Maryland, has accelerated their learning curve and made them well-rounded cornerbacks.

“Coach Cox has done a really good job preparing us for third-down situations and red-zone situations,” Johnson said, “to give us an idea of what the offense is trying to attack and do, so that’s been helping us.”

This week could be those cornerbacks’ stiffest challenge yet.

They’re tasked with trying to slow down Carolina’s thriving passing attack. The Tar Heels average 334.4 passing yards— the sixth most in the country — and have the emerging favorite for ACC offensive player of the year, quarterback Drake Maye, throwing to big-play receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green.

“They’re explosive,” Cypress said. “Everyone in that receiving corps is fast, got good hands and can run good routes, so it’s going to be very good competition.”

UNC has the same assessment of Cypress and Johnson.

“I’m really impressed with the corners,” Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo sauid. “I think [Johnson] is long, rangy and physical, and I think [Cypress] can flat out run. Right or wrong, and it’s my opinion, that the combo of corners that we’re going to see at Virginia is as good of a duo as we’ve seen this year.”

Cypress said he and Johnson are eager for their chance this weekend.

“We are up for the challenge,” Cypress said, “and we’ve got to do our job at a high level.”