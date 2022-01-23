Virginia's new attorney general fires U-Va. counsel who was on leave working as top investigator for Jan. 6 panel

“Our decision was made after reviewing the legal decisions made over the last couple of years,” LaCivita said. “The Attorney General wants the university counsel to return to giving legal advice based on law, and not the philosophy of a university. We plan to look internally first for the next lead counsel.”

LaCivita did not immediately respond to questions about what legal decisions she was referencing. LaCivita said Heaphy’s firing had nothing to do with his work on the Jan. 6 panel.

Herring’s former chief of staff was reviewing Miyares’s statement Sunday morning and did not immediately offer comment about Miyares’s characterization of Heaphy’s hiring.

Heaphy said in a statement he was sorry his time with the University of Virginia was over.

“Serving as University Counsel for the past [three] years has been a tremendous honor and privilege,” Heaphy said. “As a two-time graduate of the university, the parent of a current student, and a longtime resident of Charlottesville, I love the university and have been privileged to contribute to its aspiration to be both great and good.”