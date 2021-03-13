Volunteers make 'elevated highway' above mud for trail users

But once the trail left the elevated areas of the old railbed, it literally sunk to a new low that was prone to flooding. After February, which included almost every possible type of precipitation, Chalkley worried how the Ainsley’s Angels participants would slog through it.

The goal of the group is to move those with limited mobility from the sidelines into the middle of the action. Wheelchair riders often grin from ear to ear to be part of the fun run as their “angels,” clad in their signature pink shirts and headbands, push them along the trail.

In years past, others have asked to take a turn pushing the chairs, and Ainsley’s Angels ambassador Michele Tritt welcomed the chance to share the chapter’s goal of providing more inclusive opportunities.

She especially appreciated the way the trail group asked her to bring a racing chair out to the mud bogs to make sure the new ramps were wide enough.

“Accessibility is not always in the forefront of planning, but [this] speaks to the leadership and desires of this group to be ‘all inclusive’ and not leave anyone on the sidelines,” Tritt said.