Voting in the Richmond region

CLOCKWISE FROM ABOVE: Election Officer Coleen Covelli monitored voters’ movements through the precinct at Highland Springs High School in Henrico County on Tuesday. Aine Corcoran, 2, waited while her father, Kevin Corcoran, voted at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County. Logan King (left) and Leah King, who both turned 18 on Oct. 23, voted Tuesday for the first time. Andres Claudio cast his ballot at Main Street Station in Richmond.