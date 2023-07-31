At approximately 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan County.

A 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by Debra Easter, 61, of Powhatan, was traveling eastbound on Old Buckingham Road when she ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, police said. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Police noted that Easter was not wearing a seatbelt.