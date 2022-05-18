VT Softball 5/19

BLACKSBURG — Emma Ritter hit .257 as a Virginia Tech freshman last season.

Even though she was a starting outfielder for a softball team that wound up making it to the NCAA super regionals, Ritter’s issues at the plate left her doubting her worth.

“I was like, “Maybe this [sport] is not where I’m supposed to be,’ because last year was definitely a struggle,” Ritter said after practice this week. “In travel [ball] and stuff, there’s as not as much failure. Then you go to college and it’s just a big adjustment. I wasn’t ready for that adjustment.

“When I started to struggle, I kind of hit the panic button.”

This season, she has changed her mental approach.. She no longer frets about failure or statistics.

“[It’s a matter of] not putting all my worth into my numbers,” she said. “Last year I was so [concerned] with what my stats were and … how I was doing, it kind of made me want to play for myself instead of with my teammates and playing for God.”

Her new outlook has paid off.

The left fielder is batting a team-high .406 for the Hokies (41-7), who are the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. She was named to the All-ACC first team.

“Last year I didn’t have a great year and my team picked me up, so it’s good to kind of feel the opposite way a little bit this year,” Ritter said.

***

Ritter grew up in Maryland. Her family’s home is on a river that leads into the Chesapeake Bay. She went fishing, but she liked hunting even more.

After trying soccer and volleyball as a kid, she figured out softball was her sport.

When she was in the seventh grade, she went to a softball camp at Virginia Tech and fell in love with the school.

So when former Hokies star and then-Virginia Tech assistant Angela Tincher O’Brien showed up at one of her travel team’s games that summer, Ritter hoped to impress her.

“One of my teammates told me that she was there and … I freaked out. Three straight strikeouts. I’m in the dugout sobbing,” she said. “I got to the car after and I’m like, “They’re never going to want me!’”

Ritter eventually made an impression on the Tech staff. She verbally committed to then-coach Scot Thomas in 2017, when she was in the ninth grade, after receiving a partial scholarship offer. But Thomas lost his job after the 2018 season and was replaced by Pete D’Amour.

In the summer of 2018, D’Amour set out to evaluate the players who had verbally committed to Thomas so he could decide if he wanted them, too. He eyed Ritter at a travel-ball tournament and was sold on her hitting and base-stealing ability.

“She just stood out athletically,” D’Amour said.

Ritter signed with Tech in the fall of 2019, when she was a high school senior. She did not get to have a senior softball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She started in right field for the 37-15 Hokies as a freshman. She tried to be perfect at the plate, and that approach did not work.

“You’re going to get humbled really quickly because you realize it’s not possible,” she said. “I just don’t think I knew how to deal with failure whatsoever. I remember last year we played Clemson and … my first three at-bats I think I struck out and then [coach] finally pinch-hit for me. I didn’t know what was happening. … I was freaking out.”

“She came off a high school season hitting around .800, so she wasn’t happy at all with .250,” her mother, Jamee Ritter, said.

***

Last fall, Ritter met with Tech associate athletic director and sports psychologist Gary Bennett, who has worked with a lot of Tech athletes over the years, from helping NCAA pole vault champ Rachel Baxter boost her confidence to helping former Tech basketball player Allan Chaney cope with a heart ailment.

Bennett suggested Ritter write something on her shoes that she could look at when she feels overwhelmed in a game. Ritter opted for her arm instead of her shoes. A team manager writes an encouraging or faith-based message on Ritter’s arm before each game.

When Ritter began this season, she no longer got stressed over making an out.

“I wasn’t like, ‘Oh my gosh, now I have to get two more hits this game to make up for it,’” she said. “I just kind of go out there and swing hard.”

The 5-foot-9 Ritter not only leads the Hokies in batting average but also in doubles (10), RBI (37) and runs (45). She has belted six homers and is tied for the team lead in triples (four).

Ritter, whose squad will host an NCAA regional this weekend for the first time in its history, said it meant a lot to her to make the All-ACC first team.