Chilly weather goes on in Richmond region, and the forecast problems with Ian

The chill remains across central Virginia on Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures about 20 degrees below normal. Clouds and a chilly breeze continue with a few small showers passing through, but a prolonged rain is not expected.

Like Monday, afternoon temperatures will hover around 55 degrees, which is a more typical low temperature for the first week of October.

The reason for the chill is a stalled area of low pressure that continues to spin just east of the Delmarva Peninsula, driving cool air southward. Steering winds will not push it farther offshore until Wednesday, only then allowing Richmond's temperatures to creep closer to normal.

This leaves Thursday and Friday as the warmest days of the next seven, with temperatures surging into the middle to upper 70s. The sun will be out for those couple of days, giving Virginia a good chance to dry out from the rain, clouds, and chill which have dominated since Friday.

Cool, dry air returns for the weekend, holding highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days look sunny, so it will be good weather for many of the fall festivals across the state.

The cool, dry air also allows temperatures to drop further at night, well down into the 40s this weekend. Even some upper 30s are likely in the more rural locations away from urban centers in central Virginia, and a couple of spots of thin frost are certainly a possibility, but it does not look cold enough for a legitimate freeze. Record lows this weekend are in the lower 30s, and that still looks a little out of reach.

The cool spell will be just for the weekend, as afternoons will return to the 70s for Monday and the first few days of next week.

Looking back at Ian

Much continues to be made about the precision forecasting of Ian as it came ashore in southwest Florida last week. At the large scale, the forecasting was strong, but as the idiom suggests, the devil was in the details.

The idea of a landfall somewhere on the west coast of Florida became apparent about three days ahead of time, but the level of precision most people wanted was not available until about 36 hours ahead of landfall.

Much is made of the forecast cone and the center of the storm, as they are both important starting points, but impacts with any hurricane extend dozens of miles away from the center.

On Monday morning ahead of landfall, there was great concern about metropolitan Tampa Bay, and with good reason. At that time, it appeared to be at greatest risk of a landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Given the population density there and the length of time since a major hurricane had hit, the messaging took on a life of its own.

But even on Monday morning, there was a lot of uncertainty on precisely where the center would make landfall, making a huge difference in the storm surge and wind impacts. In retrospect, that message should have gotten more attention.

The storm surge is worst to the immediate right of where the storm makes landfall, with respect to the direction the storm is traveling. Winds are counterclockwise around a hurricane, so this is where the wind pushes most of the water against the coast. And while the eye of the hurricane is calm, the circle immediately around it, called the eyewall, is where the winds are the strongest.

In those last 36 hours, it became clear that the landfall would be south of Tampa Bay, meaning winds would be offshore there. This is why you may have come across scenes of a muddy Tampa Bay, as the offshore winds effectively blew the bay water back out into the Gulf of Mexico.

But it is wrong to say that the hurricane was unpredictable. Hurricane forecasting is a constant series of updates as new data becomes available, but even on Monday night as it was crossing Cuba, it was obvious that Louisiana and Texas had nothing to worry about.