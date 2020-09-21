Warner says he takes nothing for granted; challenger Gade confident he can win

“I’m confident I can close the gap,” Gade said in an interview. He is pitching himself as a supporter of President Donald Trump who is nevertheless willing to part with his party, and who has overcome difficulty after losing a leg due to an explosion in Iraq.

“The actual only challenge in this race is introducing me to the people of the commonwealth. When they get to know me, it will be me in the Senate and Warner in retirement,” Gade said.

Warner and Gade are scheduled to participate in the first of three planned debates on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The debate will be hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and will be broadcast by NBC affiliates in Virginia.

The debate will be among the few aspects of the Senate race that will feel normal in a campaign season reshaped by the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner

Warner, 65, has leaned on digital ways to reach voters, and to some degree, his extensive travels through the state.

“This is by far the weirdest campaign I’ve ever done. One advantage I have is that Virginians do know me. There’s not a corner of Virginia that I haven’t been to many times,” he said.