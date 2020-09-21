Warner says he takes nothing for granted; challenger Gade confident he can win

Public opinion polls suggest a comfortable advantage for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in his bid for re-election this fall, but after a close call in 2014 that saw the incumbent barely eke out a victory, his GOP challenger this time, Daniel Gade, is confident he can prevail.
Gade, a U.S. Army veteran and public policy professor, is seeking to deny the former governor a third Senate term.
Such a win would be a remarkable feat for Gade, a political newcomer, and for the Virginia GOP, which hasn’t seen any of its candidates prevail in statewide contests since 2009.
A recent poll from Virginia Commonwealth University that surveyed likely voters from Aug. 28 to Sept. 9 showed Warner up by 17 percentage points at 55% to Gade’s 38%. An August poll by Roanoke College showed Warner up by 21 points.
Warner said his activities won’t be swayed by polls, name recognition or political trends.
“When I first ran for governor” in 2001, “no Democrat had won for a while. And then there was the scare of 2014. So I don’t take anything for granted,” Warner said in an interview.
“I want to earn my ability to continue to serve. I have a record that I’m proud of, that at its core, is about delivering for Virginia.”
In 2014, Warner faced a challenge from former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie, whom Warner defeated by less than 18,000 votes, or 0.8%.
“I’m confident I can close the gap,” Gade said in an interview. He is pitching himself as a supporter of President Donald Trump who is nevertheless willing to part with his party, and who has overcome difficulty after losing a leg due to an explosion in Iraq.
“The actual only challenge in this race is introducing me to the people of the commonwealth. When they get to know me, it will be me in the Senate and Warner in retirement,” Gade said.
Warner and Gade are scheduled to participate in the first of three planned debates on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The debate will be hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and will be broadcast by NBC affiliates in Virginia.
The debate will be among the few aspects of the Senate race that will feel normal in a campaign season reshaped by the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.
Warner
Warner, 65, has leaned on digital ways to reach voters, and to some degree, his extensive travels through the state.
“This is by far the weirdest campaign I’ve ever done. One advantage I have is that Virginians do know me. There’s not a corner of Virginia that I haven’t been to many times,” he said.
Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008 on the ticket that featured President Barack Obama. At that point, he had been a well-known fixture of Virginia politics, having served as state Democratic Party chairman in the mid-1990s, and later as governor from 2002 to 2006, a term he ended with high approval ratings.
In Washington, Warner is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, a perch from which he has taken on Trump. The GOP-controlled panel earlier this year produced a report on Trump’s 2016 campaign and its ties to Russia — one of the most detailed probes into the issue.
The panel refrained from making conclusions about whether there was collusion, but Warner said “this evidence reflects a corrupt scheme to solicit foreign interference.”
To his benefit, Warner will be on the ballot during an election that will decide the fate of the White House, in a state where Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden.
Out on the campaign trail, Warner said the federal government’s handling of the pandemic is the issue weighing on voters. As he makes his pitch for re-election, Warner said he is seeking to address job loss in the U.S. and the disconnect between the “stock market and the real economy.”
“Even for folks who fully want us to be back and reopened, COVID still dominates. People are disappointed and embarrassed to some degree about the country’s response. We don’t have a national [personal protective equipment] strategy, a national testing strategy,” Warner said.
Warner, who operates from the minority in the Senate and helped with coronavirus relief negotiations that yielded the CARES Act, said the upper chamber “must do more,” work he plans to be a part of. He recently voted against a GOP relief package that he called “a joke,” for its lack of funding.
“I have a reservoir of goodwill among most Virginians who don’t want an over-the-top partisan,” Warner said. “That’s been my record in Virginia and in the Senate.”
Gade
Gade, who is fighting for name recognition, said he has spent the last month traveling the state, and with precautions, meeting voters in person. On Monday, he hosted an in-person event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery — West Creek, in Goochland County.
Gade’s appeal to voters is that he is a public servant who wants to bring the grit of 25 years in the military to the U.S. Senate.
The 45-year-old North Dakota native joined the U.S. Army at 17. In 2005, while serving in Iraq, Gade was wounded by an explosion as he drove a Humvee, resulting in the amputation of his right leg.
Gade declined to be discharged from the military, instead advising the administrations of George Bush, Barack Obama and Trump on issues affecting veterans.
Gade won the GOP nomination for the Senate seat in the spring, in a field of relative newcomers. (Former Rep. Scott Taylor, who in 2018 lost his House seat to Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, initially announced he would run for the Senate seat before pulling out of the race in January to again take on Luria.)
As Gade sees it, Virginia will soon see the “backlash” from conservatives eager to react to Democratic victories in recent years.
“We’ve seen what happens when leftists take unified control of government. Elections are less secure, families are less safe,” said Gade, referring to laws passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly expanding the means by which people can vote, and laws moving through the legislature related to police reform.
Gade also hopes to sway independents by pitching himself as a non-politician.
“My opponent has spent his life as a career politician, while I was out serving the country, at the cost of a limb,” Gade said.
Asked about COVID-19, Gade criticized Warner for voting against the recent GOP relief package. He rated the country’s response to the pandemic with a “C+ or B-.”
Gade has released two campaign ads, the first of which opened with a scene of him riding a bicycle with only his left leg. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate because I’m not done serving,” he says in the ad.
The reach of Gade’s ads is curbed by his lagging campaign fundraising. Warner has raised $10.6 million compared to Gade’s $983,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Warner has countered with three campaign ads — two focused on COVID-19 recovery, and one about rising drug costs, featuring his daughter, who has Type 1 diabetes.
The campaigns recently tussled over a mailer from the Warner campaign that criticized Gade for seeking to strip health insurance protections from people with pre-existing conditions, citing his statements opposing the Affordable Care Act.
Campaign spokesman David Alvarez said Gade has worked for years to advocate for people with disabilities and has a disability himself, making the mailer “particularly offensive.”
Asked about the mailer, Warner said: “You can’t have it both ways. The law that protects people with pre-existing conditions is the ACA. You can’t take away the market mechanisms that allow that to happen.”
After Wednesday’s debate, the candidates will face off twice more: on Oct. 3 in Norfolk and on Oct. 13 in Richmond.
