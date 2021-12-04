Washington Del Rio promo

Return engagement
Ex-Raiders coach Jack Del Rio will face his old team as Washington’s defensive coordinator. Page C6
WFT AT RAIDERS, SUNDAY, 4:05 P.M., FOX
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract in…
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was n…
What was I thinking? Ignore Twitter for a couple hours? On the Sunday after college football’s regular season closed?
What started in January as an elusive rough patch in the mouth of retired nurse Marian Serge of Boones Mill was diagnosed months later to be an extremely rare case of the parasite Gongylonema pulchrum.
Richmond police found a man dead at The Belt Atlantic early Tuesday after a report of gunfire, dealing another harsh blow to a community where…
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn’t have the same access; citizens or jou…
VCU has closed Johnson Hall, a 12-story freshman dorm, because of elevated mold levels found in the air in the building.
