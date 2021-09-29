Washington promo

Georgia’s on mind of Washington QB
Taylor Heinicke will play a homecoming game in visit to Atlanta. Page B6
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
One Richmond-based chain of urgent care centers has reduced its hours because of what it calls an “unsustainable increase in patient visits.”
When Karen Quick went to decorate the mailbox of her daughter’s friend last week for her 12th birthday, she knew to expect the banjo music and flashing lights blinking from the house next door.
Players from Patrick Henry, Manchester, St. Christopher's, Matoaca, J.R. Tucker, King William, Varina and Collegiate are up for this week's award.
Adam Oakes wasn't an official member of Delta Chi, prosecutors said Monday. The fraternity invited him as an "underground pledge."
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggest…
Former President Donald Trump warned GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin on Thursday that he needs to fully embrace Trump’s “MAGA movemen…
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
When the high-profile jail death of Jamycheal Mitchell in 2015 exposed a systemic lack of accountability, state officials pledged progress.
