Washington QB Taylor Heinicke clears covid-19 protocols, will return to practice

“It sucked,” Heinicke said Thursday. “... I felt fine the first couple of days and then the symptoms really started coming in. It sucked there for a little bit, but I’m happy to be back now. That’s never fun sitting at home and watching all your guys go out and play a game and you can’t do anything about it or help them or anything. It’s kind of a helpless feeling, but I’m just happy to be back now.”

Heinicke said he experienced a scratchy throat and a runny nose, along with body aches, headaches and shortness of breath. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that the symptoms dissipated, and after testing negative for the coronavirus twice that day, he was cleared for a return.

“I tried to do some laundry and I put all the dry clothes in a little hamper bin and walked to my living room,” he said. “It was 20 steps and I was out of breath. Had headaches and stuff like that, but finally it went away yesterday. Just happy to be back.”

Heinicke suffered knee and elbow injuries in the last game against Dallas, but he said Thursday that both “feel great” and that the bruising on his elbow is almost gone. His priority now is fully restoring his conditioning after the week-long absence.

“Those two things, I’m not even thinking about anymore,” he said. “Just trying to get back in shape. . . . I’m happy that we have another day tomorrow to see again where my body’s at, but I’m feeling pretty comfortable going into Sunday.”