Washington QB Taylor Heinicke clears covid-19 protocols, will return to practice

ASHBURN — After missing a week with the coronavirus, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice Thursday, putting him on track to start Sunday against Dallas.
The team also activated linebacker David Mayo, rookie safety Darrick Forrest and practice-squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway from the COVID-19 list, leaving only nine players in the protocols after having as many as 25 last week.Practice-squad guard Zack Bailey was the lone addition to the protocols Thursday.
In the wake of Heinicke’s return, the team released quarterback Jordan Ta’amu from the practice squad, and in the coming days it could make more moves at the position; Heinicke’s backup, Kyle Allen, was placed in the protocols Dec. 15 and could test out before his 10-day isolation ends this weekend.
Heinicke’s return comes at a critical juncture in Washington’s season as it pushes for a playoff spot, the chances for which have diminished but are still viable with three divisional matchups remaining: Sunday in Dallas, followed by a rematch against Philadelphia at home and the season finale against the Giants in New York.
He tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday and the team immediately plucked Garrett Gilbert from New England’s practice squad as a replacement. On just four days of practice, Gilbert started for Washington in Tuesday’s loss in Philadelphia, while Heinicke watched from home, with the game plan in front of him, as he dealt with a host of symptoms.
“It sucked,” Heinicke said Thursday. “... I felt fine the first couple of days and then the symptoms really started coming in. It sucked there for a little bit, but I’m happy to be back now. That’s never fun sitting at home and watching all your guys go out and play a game and you can’t do anything about it or help them or anything. It’s kind of a helpless feeling, but I’m just happy to be back now.”
Heinicke said he experienced a scratchy throat and a runny nose, along with body aches, headaches and shortness of breath. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that the symptoms dissipated, and after testing negative for the coronavirus twice that day, he was cleared for a return.
“I tried to do some laundry and I put all the dry clothes in a little hamper bin and walked to my living room,” he said. “It was 20 steps and I was out of breath. Had headaches and stuff like that, but finally it went away yesterday. Just happy to be back.”
Heinicke suffered knee and elbow injuries in the last game against Dallas, but he said Thursday that both “feel great” and that the bruising on his elbow is almost gone. His priority now is fully restoring his conditioning after the week-long absence.
“Those two things, I’m not even thinking about anymore,” he said. “Just trying to get back in shape. . . . I’m happy that we have another day tomorrow to see again where my body’s at, but I’m feeling pretty comfortable going into Sunday.”