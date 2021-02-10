Republican former think tank leader and author joins governor's race

Doran is the former president of the Center for European Policy Analysis, where he used to help former Soviet bloc countries rebuild after “the ravages of socialism,” according to his biography. An Arizona native, he has lived in Virginia since graduating from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 2006.

Doran is the author of “Breaking Rockefeller: The Incredible Story of the Ambitious Rivals who Toppled an Oil Empire, a book about how two men managed to take down John D. Rockefeller’s monopoly. Kirkus Reviews calls it a “readable popular history told largely through the actions of swashbuckling tycoons.”

“I have always loved underdog stories, especially when the underdogs beat the big dogs,” Doran said in an interview.

But Doran said he does not see himself as an underdog in the governor’s race. While one of his Republican rivals has spent 30 years in the legislature, and two others have personal fortunes that will allow them to self-fund, Doran touts his lack of experience and wealth as assets.

“I might not be a multimillionaire, and I haven’t spent decades as a politician, but if you want to clean house in Richmond, if you want a governor who will work for you, then I’m your guy,” he says in the video, which was released Tuesday.