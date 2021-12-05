Washington's fourth kicker lifts Football Team to fourth consecutive win in dramatic finish

LAS VEGAS - Virginia Tech's Brian Johnson has never missed an NFL field goal.

Johnson, who made 8 kicks in New Orleans earlier this year, came through in the clutch for Washington on Sunday, drilling a 49-yard field goal to lead the Football Team to a 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Raiders.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the game-winning drive with 2:22 on the clock, getting an assist from receiver Curtis Samuel, who ran for 4 yards to help set up the kick.

Washington's defense held the Raiders off for the game's final 37 seconds.

With the win, Washington is now 6-6 and keeps pace with the other contenders for the final NFC playoff spots.

Johnson, who was signed by the team on Tuesday to replace the injured Joey Slye, is now 1-for-1 in Washington with a pair of extra points. He's the team's fourth kicker this season.

The Raiders' field goal to take the lead was set up by a late drive after a Heinicke interception on third-and-4 near midfield. A bad snap turned into a bad throw that two Raiders immediately converged under to make the play.

That turned the crowd lively after an underwhelming start.