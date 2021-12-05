Washington's fourth kicker lifts Football Team to fourth consecutive win in dramatic finish

LAS VEGAS - Virginia Tech's Brian Johnson has never missed an NFL field goal.
Johnson, who made 8 kicks in New Orleans earlier this year, came through in the clutch for Washington on Sunday, drilling a 49-yard field goal to lead the Football Team to a 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Raiders.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the game-winning drive with 2:22 on the clock, getting an assist from receiver Curtis Samuel, who ran for 4 yards to help set up the kick.
Washington's defense held the Raiders off for the game's final 37 seconds.
With the win, Washington is now 6-6 and keeps pace with the other contenders for the final NFC playoff spots.
Johnson, who was signed by the team on Tuesday to replace the injured Joey Slye, is now 1-for-1 in Washington with a pair of extra points. He's the team's fourth kicker this season.
The Raiders' field goal to take the lead was set up by a late drive after a Heinicke interception on third-and-4 near midfield. A bad snap turned into a bad throw that two Raiders immediately converged under to make the play.
That turned the crowd lively after an underwhelming start.
The game was a largely listless affair played in front of a surprising number of empty seats at Allegiant Stadium, given that the game was sold out long in advance and Washington fans making the trip were paying as much as $300 for upper-deck seats.
The two teams skirmished on a number of occasions, and there were a handful of roughing the passer flags, though all were booed by fans of the team in question as being unnecessary.
Both teams sustained a key injury. Washington lost tight end Logan Thomas to a knee injury in the third quarter when Raiders defender Yannick Ngakoue rolled up on his knee. For Las Vegas, running back Kenyan Drake left the game early with an ankle injury and did not return.
Washington heads back to DC for a game against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas played on Thursday night - the second-consecutive team Washington will face on short rest.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD