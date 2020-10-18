Washington's push to win NFC East ends abruptly with loss to lowly NY Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Somehow, the Washington Football Team is botching a rebuilding year.

Entering the season with no expectations and inexperience at key positions, Washington coach Ron Rivera took every opportunity to downplay expectations.

Then, as the rest of the division struggled, he abruptly benched quarterback Dwayne Haskins, declaring, "I'm here to win."

That hasn't happened since. A 20-19 loss to the previously winless Giants leaves Washington at 1-5 after six games this season.

Quarterback Kyle Allen struggled to distinguish himself in the loss. He routinely missed open receivers, and took a sack-fumble late in the game that led to the winning touchdown by New York.

Allen had a pair of successful touchdown throws - to Logan Thomas and Cam Sims - to offset those, but on the whole was unable to do much to stretch the field, a common critique this season.

The pass to Sims made the score 20-19 in the final seconds, and Washington coach Ron Rivera elected to go for a two-point conversion and attempt to win the game.

On the play, Allen scrambled but couldn't find a receiver, eventually heaving the ball into the end zone where it fell, ending the game.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546