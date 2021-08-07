 Skip to main content
Watch for flash flooding with Saturday's rain

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in metro Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Southside Virginia or Tidewater on Saturday. Many will get 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some locales may have double that amount. Severe gusts can’t be ruled out, despite cooler highs.

