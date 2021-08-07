Watch for flash flooding with Saturday's rain

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in metro Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Southside Virginia or Tidewater on Saturday. Many will get 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some locales may have double that amount. Severe gusts can’t be ruled out, despite cooler highs.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
