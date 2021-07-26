 Skip to main content
Watch for hit-or-miss downpours on Monday
Monday afternoon and evening will bring higher chances for storms in central Virginia, albeit slow and erratic ones. Some towns that need rain might remain dry. But where it does rain, it could pour. Localized flash flooding and damaging gusts are possible.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

