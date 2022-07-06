WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM: Richmond police talk about 'planned mass shooting' on July 4

Richmond police have scheduled a press conference Wednesday afternoon about a "tip received about a planned mass shooting" for July Fourth, the department said in a statement.

Police Chief Gerald Smith and other police staff members are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. during the press conference, which will be streamed above.

The tip led to arrests and seizure of firearms, the statement said. No other information was made available.

Several shootings were reported in the Richmond area over the weekend.

Six people were reported shot near the Cyber Café, an after-hours club in downtown Richmond.

A 30-year-old Richmond man also was hit with multiple rounds early Monday on Interstate 95. The car was found in the 4400 block of Commerce Road and the man was taken to VCU Medical Center.

The violence occurred the same day as several shootings across the U.S. on July Fourth, including at a parade in suburban Chicago that left seven dead. Dozens were injured by gunfire in the incident during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which tracks gunfire incidents, said it was the 309th mass shooting — classified as when four or more are shot — in the U.S. this year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds "in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022."

Two police officers also were shot in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum while on duty during that city’s Independence Day celebrations. Eight people also were hurt in a shooting in a Minneapolis park.